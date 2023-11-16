Dyaisha Fair scores game-high 16 points off bench in win over Coppin State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

It was a strange sight for Syracuse. When its starting lineup was announced before tip-off against Coppin State, point guard Dyaisha Fair’s name wasn’t called. It was the first time since Jan. 29, 2020, that Fair hadn’t started a game and the first time since transferring to SU.

Kennedi Perkins started in Fair’s place and the preseason First-Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection entered the game in the second quarter. By the time Fair got in, Syracuse was up 17-10.

Fair’s absence in the first quarter was due to a coaching decision, according to head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. But Syracuse (3-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) still defeated Coppin State (1-3, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) 80-47 as Izabel Varejão and Alaina Rice helped carry the load offensively, combining for 28 points. Varejão’s size overwhelmed the Eagles, scoring a season-high 13 points. The Orange outscored the Eagles 38-18 in the paint.

Coppin State opened the game in an active 1-3-1 zone, preventing the Orange from getting any dribble penetration. After two straight possessions ending in misses from Rice, Sophie Burrows canned a 3-pointer from the right wing. The Orange were 6-for-15 from 3 in the first half, eventually forcing Coppin State into a man-to-man defense.

To counteract the Eagles’ defense, the Orange pushed the ball up the floor, using their size to their advantage. The combination of Burrows and Varejão propelled SU to a 15-2 advantage.

After Burrows missed a 3-pointer, Varejão skied for the rebound down low converting inside. On Syracuse’s next offensive possession, Burrows drilled a 3 from the top of the key.

Varejão also flexed her muscle on the inside. The Orange constantly fed her the ball in the post. The Michigan transfer used her 6-foot-4 frame to rise up over her defenders for mid-range jumpers. In Syracuse’s first two games, Varejão scored a combined nine points, going 4-for-9 from the field. In the first half against Coppin State, Varejão had 11 on 5-for-6 shooting.

When Fair did enter the game in the second quarter, she wasn’t her aggressive self and looked to get others involved. Fair skipped through the lane after a screen from Varejão, hitting Perkins for an open 3-pointer. Despite Perkins missing, Fair repeated the same action the next possession and Perkins drained it, putting SU up 24-12 early in the second.

Fair didn’t attempt a shot until there was 4:39 left in the first half. Her first make came on a step-back 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The third quarter was when Fair heated up, scoring 13 of Syracuse’s 22 points. Fair finished with 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Fair’s lack of production in the first half didn’t matter, as her supporting cast shouldered the load.

Varejão faced up her defender in the high post, seeing a cutting Rice in the lane who finished to give the Orange a 19-point lead, its largest up until that point. Rice returned the favor, driving the lane before feeding Varejão, who found herself wide-open under the basket.

With Syracuse leading 33-18, Varejão received the ball in the high post. Rice cut baseline firing a pass to the guard. With the defense rotating, Rice dished the ball to Lexi McNabb in the corner, who drained a 3-pointer. SU took a 39-18 lead into halftime.

Similar to the first half, Syracuse started out cold, missing its first six shots. Rice helped calm things down. Varejão missed long on a 3-pointer, but Rice cleaned it up, pulling in a one-handed rebound and converting inside. Less than a minute later, Fair drove the lane, finding Rice open in the corner, for a triple. Rice finished with 15 points.

Rice’s and Fair’s scoring in the third quarter gave the Orange a 25-point lead heading into the fourth.

Early in the fourth, forward Alyssa Latham missed a pick-and-pop 3-pointer from the corner, but Varejão grabbed an offensive rebound. Varejão put up two attempts which fell short, staying persistent on the glass with Legette-Jack screaming out “again-again” each time she grabbed a board. On her third attempt, though, she finally converted. The Orange finished with 13 offensive rebounds, despite not winning the rebound battle (42-36) by a huge margin.

With a large lead in the fourth quarter, Syracuse continued to feed the post. Kyra Wood received the ball on the left block, spinning to her right shoulder and throwing the ball off the glass and in, putting SU up 70-46 halfway through the fourth.

As Syracuse cleared its bench, Marilena Triantafylli entered the game. The freshman got the ball deep into the paint, using a number of fakes before finishing through contact as the entire SU bench got up on its feet in celebration.