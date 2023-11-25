Dyaisha Fair, Alaina Rice propel Syracuse to 81-69 win over Iowa State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Dyaisha Fair and Alaina Rice have been the veterans propelling Syracuse to its dominant offensive start to the season.

The Orange’s 81.6 points per game entering Saturday was the 30th-most in Division I. Outside of Georgia Woolley —who only appeared twice so far this season — Fair’s 16.8 points and Rice’s 13.2 points per game led all Syracuse players.

On Saturday, Fair and Rice cashed in on season-best performances, combining for 55 points to lead Syracuse (5-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) to an 81-69 win over Iowa State (2-3, 0-0 Big 12) in its final game at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas. Fair scored a season-high 29 points on 12-for-25 shooting while Rice scored a career-high 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting, leading the Orange to their first Power 5 victory of the season.

Throughout the first quarter, Syracuse and Iowa State traded baskets, with neither team leading by more than one possession at any point in the first quarter. The Cyclones started the game 4-for-4 from the field leading to a 9-6 advantage — their largest lead of the first quarter.

Syracuse responded with a 5-2 run, taking its first lead of the game, but it traded six leads with Iowa State throughout the remainder of the quarter, ending the period tied 21-21 with both teams shooting 10-for-18 from the field.

In the first quarter, Fair and Rice led the Orange with eight points each. The duo’s offensive rhythm continued in the second as Rice’s third 3-pointer of the game regained SU a 25-24 lead one minute into the quarter.

After trading the lead once again, Fair hit two free throws putting SU up 29-26, its largest lead to that point. The Orange then strung together consecutive defensive stops and got the ball back to Fair. From the midrange, Fair was pure, scoring her 12th point of the game giving Syracuse a 31-26 lead, the first time either team led by two possessions.

Once it gained the lead, Syracuse’s defense stepped up. At the beginning of the second quarter, head coach Felisha Leggette-Jack converted to a 1-3-1 zone, causing problems for the Cyclones.

Throughout the first six minutes of the second quarter, Iowa State only converted on two field goals. Despite their offensive struggles, Syracuse couldn’t break the game open. Outside of Fair and Rice, Syracuse’s six other rotation players combined for 10 points in the half. Woolley, who notched back-to-back games scoring 20 or more points, was held scoreless.

Coming out of the media timeout leading 31-28 with four minutes until halftime, the Orange continued to feed Fair. After receiving the ball on the left wing, Fair quickly fired from distance, draining her first 3-pointer of the game giving Syracuse a 34-28 lead — its largest of the first half.

While the Orange led 36-31 with under two minutes remaining in the half, Iowa State went on a 5-0 run to tie the game. But the Orange fed Rice in the left corner, and she continued her hot streak.

Rice immediately drove down the baseline and to the rim. As she rose up and was fouled on a reverse layup, but converted to put the Orange back up three. But as it had throughout the first half, Iowa State answered back, with Addy Brown making her second 3-pointer of the game to tie the game 39-39.

Fair opened up the scoring in the second half after corralling Iowa State’s 3-point miss, immediately pushing the ball down the left side. On the fastbreak opportunity, Rice leaked into the right corner and Fair swung her the ball.

Rice’s shot from the corner was pure, for her 17th point of the game to give the Orange another three-point lead, continuing the theme of Rice and Fair in the second half.

On the ensuing possession, Syracuse forced Iowa State into another miss. Again, Fair quickly drove the ball down the court. This time, she fired away, converting from the mid-range. Then, Woolley got on the board, scoring an easy fastbreak layup after picking Brown’s pocket.

Facing a 46-39 deficit, Iowa State called a timeout facing its largest deficit of the game. Following the timeout, Syracuse extended its lead to double digits for the first time of the game because of Fair.

After stealing the ball from Nyamer Diew, Fair nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing, giving Syracuse a 55-44 lead.

The Cyclones followed the Orange’s run with an 11-5 run, cutting SU’s lead to five. But Fair responded again. After a stop, Rice swung the ball to Fair on the right wing, and she caned her third 3-pointer of the game. Then, on Syracuse’s next possession, Fair scored her 27th point of the game, helping Syracuse take a 65-59 lead into the fourth quarter.

Throughout the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, Iowa State held Fair scoreless and Rice to only two points, helping it draw within five points after Crooks scored her 22nd point.

With three minutes remaining in the game, Crooks converted at the rim again, bringing SU’s lead down to four.

Despite her stagnant fourth quarter, Fair again took command of the game, draining a mid-range fadeaway. Then, Woolley forced a steal on the defensive end and Rice maneuvered her way through the paint and to the rim scoring her 26th point of the game to give Syracuse a 77-69 lead with 2:20 remaining.

This forced Iowa State to call a timeout, but it couldn’t score following the break. The Cyclones proceeded to force Fair to miss at the rim, but they couldn’t corral the rebound, with Fair tipping the ball back to Wood who scored the game’s dagger as Syracuse came out victorious.