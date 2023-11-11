Syracuse guard Dominique Camp out for season with knee injury

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Dominique Camp is out for the 2023-24 season with a knee injury, she announced on social media Friday. Camp, a graduate transfer, will not make her SU debut this year.

Camp was set to play alongside Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley as part of a deep crop of Syracuse guards. She earned a starting nod in SU’s exhibition win over The College of Saint Rose on Oct. 31, playing 17 minutes and registering four assists.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Camp used her fifth year of eligibility and transferred to the Orange. SU is her fifth program in as many years. She began with Sinclair Community College in 2019-20, averaging 19.1 points per game en route to a Ohio Community College Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference honor.

The following year, Camp transferred to Troy for her sophomore season. She only played in 17 games for the Trojans and left the program for Buffalo in 2021-22, playing under current Syracuse head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. There, she was one of five Bulls to play in all 34 games. In her debut with the program, Camp registered a school-record 16 assists.

Camp spent last season on Akron, transferring there after Legette-Jack left Buffalo for SU. She averaged 10.8 points per game with the Zips and then opted to use her graduate year with the Orange. But, Camp will have to wait another season for her fist game with Syracuse.