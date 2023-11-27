Syracuse defensive back Aman Greenwood, linebacker Leon Lowery enter transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defenders Aman Greenwood and Leon Lowery announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they will enter the transfer portal with two years left of eligibility.

Greenwood, a defensive back, said he will enter the portal as a graduate transfer, while Lowery, a linebacker, is a redshirt sophomore. The two defensive players join safety Jeremiah Wilson and defensive lineman Francois Nolton Jr. as SU players entering the portal.

Greenwood has been with SU for five seasons, initially redshirting his 2019 freshman season after playing just one game. In 2020, he appeared in 10 games, starting the last seven contests — all of which were losses — of the season at safety. He finished the year with 18 tackles and four pass breakups.

The next season, he played in nine games and made 10 tackles, but he missed the entire 2022 season dealing with an injury.

This season, he has appeared in seven games but didn’t play in the Orange’s last two games of the year. When he played, Greenwood made four tackles and had no pass breakups or interceptions.

After two seasons where he played just a combined five games, Lowery had his most productive season in 2022, where he played all 13 games with two starts, 24 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the year.

During fall camp, Lowery beat out fellow pass rusher Stefon Thompson for a starting linebacking position. He has tallied 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss, the latter of those statistics ranks second on the Orange behind Marlowe Wax.

Even though he’s had a career-high in sacks this season, Lowery hasn’t brought down a quarterback since Oct. 7 against then-No. 14 North Carolina.