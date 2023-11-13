Daniel Diaz-Bonilla, Buster Sjoberg make ACC All-Tournament Team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse forward Daniel Diaz-Bonilla and defender Buster Sjoberg have made the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Tournament Team, the conference announced Sunday. Of the 10 representatives, SU is one of four programs with players on the list, joining ACC Tournament Champion Clemson (four), North Carolina (three) and Louisville (two).

During SU’s three games in the ACC Tournament, Diaz-Bonilla tallied four goal contributions. All of them came in Syracuse’s 5-0 first-round victory over NC State. Against the Wolfpack, Diaz-Bonilla scored two goals and registered two assists, leading the Orange to a blowout win to open the tournament. While he didn’t accumulate any more goal contributions for the rest of the tournament, Diaz-Bonilla netted the game-winning penalty kick to defeat Virginia 1(5)-1(3) in the quarterfinals.

After missing the semifinal and the 2022 ACC Tournament Championship game due to a lower-body injury, Sjoberg helped SU display staunch defense during the 2023 conference tournament. His strong backline presence allowed the Orange to shut out NC State in the opening round, and hold UVA to just two shots on goal in the eventual quarterfinal victory.