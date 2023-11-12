MySlice Guide (Taylor’s Version)

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

ENG 121 Introduction to Shakespeare

Taylor Swift’s first albums skyrocketed her to the forefront of the U.S. music scene. With lyrics that resonated with young girls everywhere and references to the greatest love stories of all time, her very first songs are still some of her most unforgettable. Channel the energy of “Love Story” and take ENG 121 this spring.

SPM 199 – The Super Bowl: Sport, Culture and Entertainment

Whether you were cheer captain or sitting on the bleachers, this class is for you. Take a deep dive into football’s biggest spectacle, the Super Bowl, to channel your high school “You Belong With Me” moment. Learn more about the business and cultural impact of the international event beyond the stadium.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

PSY 424 – Social Dilemmas

A classic — but slightly problematic — Swift revenge anthem is “Better Than Revenge” from her “Speak Now” album. Describing the moment when her boyfriend got stolen, this song describes a lot of “social dilemmas,” so take PSY 424 this spring to relate to the song even more.

EAR 415 – Intro Climate Dynamics

One of the most important elements of these early albums is not the songs themselves, but the era and atmosphere associated with them. “Speak Now” is associated with an autumnal, leaves-falling vibe that is most clearly seen in “Back to December.” Take EAR 415 to understand the science behind the seasons in this album.

Red (Taylor’s Version)

REL 595 – Religion, Art, and Aesthetics

Throughout Swift’s discography, she makes references to historical events and popular literary allusions, in Red and beyond. If you take REL 595, you’ll be right on track to understand Swift’s next big hit.

FST 412 – Wine Appreciation

A popular class at SU, Wine Appreciation draws a large crowd each year. If you can relate to “22,” Swift’s song about feeling 22, you’re eligible to take this class! It’s the perfect way to celebrate those 22 feelings that Swift captures in the song while learning a new skill.

1989 (Taylor’s Version)

FAS 104 – Fundamentals of Fashion Design

You know what never goes out of style? An A+. You don’t have to wear a red lip or a “tight little skirt” to take this class. Honor Swift with this fashion-based class and learn how to develop your own “Style” this spring.

ARC 133 – Introduction to the History of Architecture I

Welcome to (Syracuse,) New York, with Introduction to the History of Architecture I. The aesthetic of 1989 focuses on big city lights and glamor — and its architecture! Take an architecture class to appreciate the aesthetic that inspired one of the best pop albums of all time.

Lover

HFS 425 – Lust, Love and Relationships

Within the Human Development and Family Science major at Syracuse University is a class about lust, love and relationships. Taylor’s album “Lover” focuses on her relationship and feelings for her longtime ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Learn about the dynamics and patterns at play with these relationships by taking HFS 435.

PSY 410 – Close Relationships

To look at the album from a different perspective, take a psychology class. You’ll understand the motivations and have the vocabulary to describe the emotions at play in all of “Lover’s” songs by taking this class.

Folklore/Evermore

PSY 474 – Forensic Psychology

A crucial piece of the intense songwriting displayed through “Folklore” and “Evermore” is the song “No Body, No Crime.” Find out more about those bodies and crimes by taking PSY 474 to solve this whodunnit.

ENG 401 – Advanced Writing Workshop: Poetry

A trademark of Swift’s songs, and the reason that she has received so much critical acclaim, is her lyricism and songwriting. Especially with “Folklore” and “Evermore,” her first attempt at creating her own characters and stories in the Betty/August/James songs, she displayed her poetic ability. Take ENG 401 to get on her level.

Midnights

AST 104 – Stars, Galaxies, & Universe

Swift knows how to curate an aesthetic. For her most recent album — besides Taylor’s Versions — she set up a beautiful look. “Midnights” has a purple, dreamy brand with a name that matches its songs. Take AST 104 for a class about the same skies that Swift was looking at while writing those tracks in the middle of the night.

EAR 106 – Geohazards & Natural Disasters

One of the most highly anticipated songs on “Midnights” was Taylor’s collaboration with Lana Del Rey. Though originally criticized for not featuring Lana Del Rey enough, she later released “Snow on the Beach (feat. More Lana del Rey)” to appease fans. Learn about snow on the beach and other surprising natural disasters by taking EAR 106.