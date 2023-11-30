Local concerts this weekend that hit all the right notes

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Funk ‘n Waffles

Syracuse-native rock band The Action! will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a performance at Funk ‘n Waffles Friday night. The band takes influence from a wide range of genres including rock, pop and jazz. Special guest Falmouth will also perform. Tickets are available online.

When: Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

Price: $13.07

The Westcott Theater

Syracuse rock band Brand New Sin will celebrate their 21st year as a group with a “Coming of Rage” performance at The Westcott Theater Friday night. Since the release of their first radio hit “My World” in 2002, Brand New Sin has been recording and touring the United States and United Kingdom alongside many national bands such as Motorhead, Corrosion of Conformity and Saliva. Tickets for their show are available online.

When: Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Price: $30 (advanced sale), $30 (Concert Ticket and 524 Lounge Access), $70 (Concert Ticket and 524 Lounge Access with open bar)

Redgate

House show venue Redgate will host a show on Friday night featuring New York City’s Spencer Arjang, Buffalo band Oscar’s Cash and Syracuse local Joe Driscoll. To find the address and to purchase tickets, DM Redgate on Instagram.

When: Dec. 1 at 10 p.m.

Price: $7 presale & $10 at the door

The Dollhouse

For their final show of the semester, The Dollhouse will highlight a series of bands across the east coast Saturday night. Maryland-based bands Combat and Checkmate, Philadelphia’s Hotel Breakfast and Binghampton’s Bunk. will all perform. For more information, DM The Dollhouse on Instagram.

When: Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Price: $7 presale & $10 at the door

The Mudpit

For their final show of the semester, The Mudpit will be partnering with Ottothon to host a “Battle of the Bands.” Indie rock artist Arjang and Syracuse bands After Hours, Gritty Jawns and Gunk! will compete at the show. For more information on the show and how to vote for your favorite band direct message The Mudpit on Instagram.

When: Dec. 2 at 9 p.m.

Price: $7 presale & $10 at the door