Beat writers agree Syracuse will defeat LSU

In Hawaii at the Allstate Maui Invitational, Syracuse finished 1-2. The result was expected as the Orange played ranked teams in Tennessee and Gonzaga back-to-back. Defeating Chaminade in a 105-56 blowout, Syracuse didn’t leave Honolulu empty-handed, hoping to make it two straight in the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday.

Syracuse hosts LSU (4-2, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge after the conference parted ways with its annual competition with the Big Ten. LSU’s best win is an 86-80 overtime victory against Wake Forest, and narrowly lost to Dayton 70-67. The matchup with the Orange will be LSU’s first road trip to a Power Five team and the Tigers enter on a four-game winning streak.

Here’s what our beat writers think will happen between Syracuse and LSU:

Cole Bambini (6-0)

Home sweet home

Syracuse 71, LSU 67

If Syracuse wants to be in the NCAA Tournament, these are the games that it needs to win. This is a very winnable game against a Power Five opponent. Against Tennessee, the Orange kept it close for awhile, but fell apart toward the end of the game.

LSU has had an up-and-down start to the season, beating Wake Forest in overtime, but getting upset by Nicholls at home. This game will be won on the boards, an area where Syracuse has struggled, but if it can crash the glass, it has a better chance. That will come down to a matchup between Naheem McLeod and LSU’s Will Baker, a 7-foot forward.

I think being back in the Dome will play to the advantage of complementary players like Chris Bell and Justin Taylor, who can knock down shots in a venue they’re familiar with. Last time in the Dome, Bell drained six 3s in a comeback win over Colgate. This won’t be a blowout, but will come down to the wire and chance for players like Judah Mintz to come up clutch.

Henry O’Brien (6-0)

Tigers aren’t intimidating

Syracuse 73, LSU 72

If this game was in Baton Rouge, I might have flipped the results. But since SU will be in the comforts of its Dome, I feel a good result will come. The Orange’s contest will be a tossup as both teams have their strengths and weaknesses.

So far, Syracuse has shown itself to be a pretty weak 3-point shooting team that doesn’t turn the ball over much and has enough talent to attack the rim. LSU is the fourth-best 3-point squad in the SEC, but struggles to keep the ball on offense. With both teams struggling at nabbing defensive rebounds, Syracuse could have the chance to get more thanks to its 7-foot-4 center.

The most interesting matchup will come down to McLeod and Baker, who averages 16 points per game. If Baker dominates McLeod like Gonzaga’s Graham Ike did, this could spell trouble. But with McLeod, and a combination of Mintz and J.J. Starling thriving, the Orange can pull off a last-second win.

Tyler Schiff (6-0)

Geaux Orange

Syracuse 75, LSU 68

SU’s 1-2 record at the Allstate Maui Invitational highlighted flashes of its potential but exposed a lot of shortcomings. The Orange found a three-level scorer in Bell but struggled rebounding the ball and shot a combined 9-for-44 from deep through their first two games.

Facing LSU in the inaugural ACC/SEC challenge is a chance for Syracuse to right those wrongs. Though the Tigers aren’t considered a powerhouse this season, an SU win puts it on the right track before a league matchup with Virginia on Dec. 2.

LSU features just two players who average double-digit scoring, and have already picked up losses to mid-major programs Dayton and Nicholls. It plays primarily through Baker — a big capable of producing offense both inside and out. Yet, the answer is simple. If McLeod can’t contain the quicker Baker, Maliq Brown should have no trouble staying in front of him.

This is a chance to regain confidence after a rough Thanksgiving break, especially for guys like Taylor and McLeod. It’s a game that Syracuse should win.