Ayla Kalfass is excelling on the tennis court early in her Baldwinsville career

Ayla Kalfass hasn’t lost a tennis match for Baldwinsville Baker High School through her first two years.

As a freshman, she went 11-0, leading the Bees to a section title game. The following year, Kalfass notched two more victories.

At the No. 2 singles position, Kalfass helped clinch Baker’s first Section III Class A Championship in program history in 2022. Despite the young offseason, Kalfass is already focused on improving her game.

“When she gets down, she works even harder to try and create ways to figure out and

problem solve in matches,” Baker head coach Paul Maestri said. “That intensity really helps bring her success.”

Kalfass started playing tennis at 5. Inspired by watching legends like Venus and Serena Williams, Kalfass’ parents, Brian and Melissa, enrolled her in local classes.

“She decided years ago that she wanted to focus on tennis,” Melissa said. “She stopped

playing soccer, she tried lacrosse, she just decided that tennis would be her thing year round.”

A key memory which helped cement Kalfass’ love for the sport came last summer, when she played on courts in the U.S. Open with Junior Team Tennis – a developmental program for young players.

With Baker, Kalfass has adopted a hefty training regimen. She takes group lessons outside of high school practice and does strength training regularly with Brian and her younger brother. Kalfass said working out with her family fuels her competitive nature.

“When you get the two kids together, Ayla and her brother, who’s bigger than her, it

becomes a competition,” Brian said. “She always wants to try and beat him.”

After going undefeated as a freshman, Kalfass helped Balwinsville earn a spot in the Section III Class A Championship where the Bees defeated Fayetteville-Manlius for its first-ever section title. Kalfass dominated her singles match, beating her opponent in two sets, 6-1, 6-0.

“Having done that for the first time in our school’s history was a huge accomplishment

for her and as a group for our team.” Maestri said.

This season, Kalfass has extended her perfect record, leading Baldwinsville to the section title game for the second straight year. Though Baldwinsville later lost the overall contest to Fayetteville-Manlius, Kalfass won her singles match and took down the top seed.

“I had some tough opponents who each brought different challenges for me to face,” Kalfass said. “I was able to adjust my game, whether that was keeping them at the baseline or trying

to bring them to the net.”

For Maestri, Kalfass is like another coach on the team. When she’s not playing Kalfass carefully watches her teammates and gives them tips. Kalfass’ qualities led to Maestri naming her Baker’s captain.

“Ayla sees different things that are happening in matches and that’s a conversation that a

player and coach have not only about her matches, but about other doubles or singles matches,” Maestri said. “It’s nice to have a player that understands those kinds of things.”

In the offseason, Kalfass said she wants to work on her footwork because she knows improving that aspect of her game will be crucial when facing better competition.

“My primary strength on the court is my ability to be mentally strong and focused, but everyone has weaknesses,” Kalfass said. “Something that I have to work on is moving my feet consistently.”

Beyond Baker, Kalfass wants to play collegiate tennis. And Maestri has no doubt that she will find success at the next level.

“I don’t know life without tennis,” Kalfass said.