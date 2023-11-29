Alexandria Weiss brings veteran passing presence to Syracuse

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Alexandria Weiss moved from her hometown of Plover, WI, to Rochester, NY, when she was 16 to join Bishop Kearney High School’s Selects Academy girls hockey team. At Bishop Kearney, Weiss often woke up at 4:30 a.m. to lift and do on-ice training.

“She had that passion because she knew she wanted to play at that college level,” said Weiss’ mother, Angela. “She knew when to wake up early and workout. That was her mindset.”

Weiss was a standout with Selects 19U, helping them win a New York State Championship as a senior. After graduating, she spent four seasons at Mercyhurst before transferring to Syracuse. So far at SU, Weiss’ passing ability has stood out, leading the team with eight assists.

Bishop Kearney Director of Girls Hockey Cari Coen said Weiss set the standard at the program, which has won four straight state titles since Weiss graduated.

Weiss’ early wakeups and workouts were necessary steps in her mission to play at the highest level. Weiss’ development put herself in position to make national camps and draw collegiate recruiting interest, Coen said.

At Bishop Kearney, Coen said Weiss’ passing opened space for her teammates. Her constant motor on the ice was key, a strength which stemmed from her previous background as a cross country runner.

“She is the type of player that’s going to break down plays and create,” Coen said. “Even if it’s the third assist or fourth assist to break the zone to get into the offensive zone.”

Weiss said she often thinks ahead before creating the next play. At Bishop Kearney, Weiss played with other Division I recruits, giving her plenty of chances to distribute.

As a defender for most of her career, Weiss transitioned to playing forward while at Bishop Kearney. It was her open mindset that allowed her to adapt to the new position, Coen said.

A month into her junior season, Mercyhurst offered Weiss a scholarship, which she later accepted. In 2019-20 as a freshman, Weiss played all 36 games, helping the Lakers to a College Hockey America Championship. Weiss tallied three goals and two assists that year, becoming a “key defenseman,” according to Mercyhurst head coach Michael Sisti.

But after being a defender during her first three seasons, Sisti asked Weiss to also play forward her senior year, similar to her time in high school.

“We felt she could add some depth up front for us,” Sisti said. “She did a really good job, and helped balance out our lines. It’s not easy to do but (Weiss) bought in and did it well. That helped our team that season.”

Weiss’s production increased with the change, recording a career-high 11 assists and adding two goals. Weiss had an extra year of eligibility, ultimately deciding to transfer to Syracuse after speaking with SU head coach Britni Smith.

“Talking to (Smith) and seeing her philosophies was something I really wanted to be a part of,” Weiss said. “I wanted to take my game to another level and I feel like she can help me in the game as well as a person in general.”

At Syracuse, Weiss continues to find her teammates, leading the team in assists (eight) while adding two goals. Weiss feels that Smith can help her achieve her goals of playing professionally, along with helping the Orange compete.

“She does a really good job, she’s on our 6-on-5, on our 5-on-4, she provides that offense that we need in a lot of situations,” Smith said. “Her feet on the offensive blue line are so good that’s what creates that offense for her.”