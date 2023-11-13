Aiden McManaman never thought he’d rise to quarterback. Now, he leads General Brown.

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Aiden McManaman struggled in his first junior varsity start for General Brown High School as a sophomore.

He never had any intention of playing quarterback until the starter on his team was injured prior to General Brown’s matchup against South Jefferson. He was thrust into the position, and the Lions trailed 20-0 at halftime throughout his opening game.

McManaman shared a conversation with his coach, and father, Shawn McManaman, during the break. In the second half, McManaman excelled, leading his team to a 28-20 victory.

“That was his big game,” Shawn said.

Despite not planning on being a signal caller entering high school, McManaman thrived in his new position. After spending a season on JV, McManaman became the starter for General Brown’s varsity team his junior year.

In two seasons on varsity, McManaman has accumulated 31 touchdowns, nearly 2,000 yards passing and over 1,000 yards rushing. He’s also led the Lions to consecutive New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section III championship game appearances where General Brown won in 2022.

Following the come-from-behind win in his first JV start, McManaman continued performing well and eventually received a call-up to varsity for playoffs. General Brown made a run to the NYSPHSAA Class B section final.

In the weeks leading up to the game, varsity head coach Doug Black gave McManaman a few first-team repetitions. He said he saw McManaman fall in love with the quarterback role.

“I loved being able to watch Aiden transition from the idea of ‘I’ll try quarterback’ to ‘I love playing quarterback,’” Black said.

Cindy Zhang | Digital Design Director

Though the Lions lost to Skaneateles 35-14 in the final, McManaman was slated to be next season’s starter. Shawn was excited too. He’d been coaching McManaman since he was 7.

Black loves coaching McManaman because of the way he carries himself on the field. He said McManaman isn’t too emotional, citing that he wore the same reaction after throwing a touchdown or interception.

McManaman is extremely close with his team. His brother, Brock, is the starting center and McManaman shares a tight bond with all of his other teammates. He and Black communicate constantly during games. Occasionally, Black will even let McManaman call plays.

“The offense has taken off with that brotherly confidence,” Shawn said, referencing McManaman and Brock’s relationship on the field. “They connect well and know what each of them is thinking, especially when it comes to the snap and the exchange.”

In 2022, McManaman’s heroics led a well-oiled General Brown squad to a 41-0 victory over Holland Patent in the sectional championships. However, the Lions eventually fell 29-14 to James O’Neil in the state championship.

This season, after being named team captain in the offseason, McManaman fueled another General Brown run to its third consecutive sectional title game but ultimately lost to Adirondack.

Despite the losses, McManaman’s influence in the community has grown. Shawn said the neighborhood kids look up to McMananman as an example of living out their varsity football dreams.

“The younger kids love watching him play,” Shawn said. “He is like their hometown hero.”