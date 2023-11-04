4 Syracuse players named to NFHCA Mideast All-Region 1st Team

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Four Syracuse players were named to the NFHCA Mideast All-Regional first team. Willemijn Boogert, Charlotte de Vries, Pieke van de Pas, and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof all earned first team honours.

With four players, Syracuse had the most players in the region make first team. Penn State had three, while Connecticut and Fairfield with two apiece. De Vries and van den Nieuwenhof made the first team for the second season in a row.

Van den Nieuwenhof, led the team in scoring as a defender, scoring 14 goals and adding four assists. Van de Pas and de Vries also contributed with goals. The midfielders added 11 and nine goals respectively, whilst contributing nine and six assists.

Boogert was an important part of Syracuse’s midfield. The junior provided six goals — including two game-winners — also registering six assists.