The next day: Syracuse’s blowout win over Colgate highlights receiver depth

Syracuse knew going into the season that it had to diversify its options behind Oronde Gadsden II — the team’s only Preseason All-American.

The Orange filled out their starting receiver slots with Isaiah Jones, who appeared in his first game since separating his shoulder early last season, and Donovan Brown, a redshirt freshman that appeared in five games last year on special teams. Umari Hatcher and Kendall Long were penciled in behind them but neither had proven to be consistent threats over the past two seasons. Saturday’s season opener against Colgate, an FCS opponent, was an opportunity for Syracuse to showcase an offense that averaged 27.69 points per game last season.

Starting quarterback Garrett Shrader threw two straight first-down passes to Gadsden across the middle during Syracuse’s third drive. Shrader then delivered a 13-yard touchdown pass to Damien Alford on a fade to the back left corner of the end zone.

Shrader’s first three touchdown passes versus the Raiders all went to different receivers, but five of his first six targets were to Gadsden. “We can’t be doing that too much,” Shrader said. So on the first drive of the second quarter, Shrader targeted Jones on consecutive deep balls, including a wide open touchdown pass spurred by a scrambling Shrader.

Gadsden is still the main target, especially against smaller opponents. But Brown, Hatcher and Long caught a combined 11 passes in the win. The threat of speedy receivers draws men off of Gadsden and deepens the receiving depth.

“They need to … take that early success and grow it into something else, something really meaningful, a career that people talk about,” Babers said.

The space created by dominating Colgate off the snap was on display in Shrader’s final drive. Juwan Price started with a four yard rush. Jones recorded a first-down reception and Brown obtained another first down by dancing around a tackler and shifting past another. Hatcher capped off the 92-yard drive by blowing up his corner off the snap and cutting to his right to give SU a 44-0 lead.

The touchdown marked Hatcher’s second at Syracuse. Game One provided a spark plug to an SU team trying to recapture their 6-0 start from last season and reach bowl eligibility. But for the wide receivers, a group of young talent bursting with potential, the game showed that the Orange have options.

Last season, during Syracuse’s five-game freefall, opponents simply needed to lock up Sean Tucker, apply pressure to Shrader and manage Gadsden, Alford and Devaughn Cooper. The offense suffered as it lacked a third and fourth option.

“Everybody in the receiving room, we bring different things to the game,” Long said.

Hatcher demonstrated his speed and quick twitch off the ball. Long and Brown turned backwards progress into first downs. Jones remained open to consistently garnering targets.

Playing time can be limited, and will be later in the season when the Orange go up against teams that play less press man and give Shrader less time to go through his progressions. But until then, the waiting game that Long, Hatcher and so many other receivers on Syracuse have played for two or more seasons, could be coming to a close.

“It’s all a waiting game. It’s not just going to come every play,” Hatcher said. “Once you’re hot, there it goes, just keep getting the ball, run it up.”

The game was won when…

LeQuint Allen barreled his way into the endzone for a three-yard touchdown, giving Syracuse a 7-0 lead. After their opening drive stalled out, the Orange went with the ground game following a 17-yard return by D’Marcus Adams. Allen’s four consecutive rushes, spurred by a 35-yard run to set up SU at the six yard line, helped jolt its offense into gear.

Syracuse never looked back, totaling a program-record 677 total yards. Allen’s 16 rushes for 113 yards and a touchdown helped calm down a start that Babers said was difficult.

Quote of the night: Dino Babers on the win

“Did you watch the game that I watched?”

When asked about how Babers saw defensive coordinator Rocky Long handle in-game adjustments, Babers scoffed and said that it’s hard to keep an opponent scoreless. Behind four sacks, two interceptions and a recovered fumble, Syracuse prevented Colgate from crossing the 50-yard line until its second drive in the fourth quarter.

Stat to know: 14.5

Between Shrader and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, the Orange averaged 14.5 yards per play on passes against Colgate. SU’s receivers figured out early on that they were playing more press man and wanted to open up space by making quick, physical moves against opposing defensive backs off the snap. Four receivers ended with at least 50 yards, led by Hatcher’s 105, while Darrell Gill Jr. and Long caught their first collegiate touchdowns.

Game ball: Umari Hatcher

Hatcher received praise from Babers as someone that made significant strides throughout the offseason and changed major aspects of his day-to-day approach. “He’s changed his nightlife, and because he’s changed his nightlife, he’s changed his day life,” Babers said. Buried on the depth chart beneath receivers like freshman Donovan Brown and Isaiah Jones — who participated in his first game back after a season-ending injury early last year — Hatcher has seen limited opportunities during his two seasons with the Orange.

Leading the team in receptions on a day where 10 different players caught a pass, and six different running backs had a carry, showed Hatcher possesses the skill level to compete at a high level. Babers mentioned some players showed enough to move up on the depth chart and Hatcher showed he could provide a stable threat when SU’s top guys are covered.

Three final points:

Denaberg goes perfect

Filling the shoes of Andre Szmyt, a Lou Groza award winner, is a tall task for Brady Denaberg. Going a perfect 8-for-8 while tacking on a 25-yard field goal marked the best start he could have had in his first game as Syracuse’s placekicker.

Denaberg continued his kickoff success from last season, allowing just one return on 11 kickoffs for an average of 64.8 yards per kickoff. The Orange have gone without stability in the kicking game at times throughout the past few seasons and have paid for it with close losses. If Denaberg is able to keep up his perfect start, Syracuse will be able to exhale.

Offensive line instability

Syracuse entered Saturday’s game with four different offensive linemen after the departures of Matthew Bergeron, Carlos Vettorello, Dakota Davis and an injury to Kalan Ellis. Chris Bleich, the only returning starter, had two false start penalties on consecutive drives, something Babers said he wasn’t happy to see. Further throwing the unit in flux was the injury to Joe More who won the starting right guard job out of training camp. Babers said More rolled his ankle during practice which led to Jakob Bradford’s second career start.

The offensive line only gave up one sack for a five-yard loss but Shrader had to use his legs more than the Orange were likely comfortable with. Against a more formidable opponent, Shrader might have taken more shots throughout the game — something Syracuse can’t afford.

The Godfather orchestrates a mob hit

Rocky Long consistently dialed up blitzes on third downs against Colgate. Marlowe Wax stood out as someone that was constantly in motion. The first iteration of the new approach to Syracuse’s 3-3-5 punished the Raiders. SU’s defensive line repeatedly stifled Colgate’s attempts in the running game.

Next up: Western Michigan

Led by first-year head coach Lance Taylor, the former Louisville offensive coordinator, Western Michigan is coming off a 35-17 win against St. Francis, one of the top Football Championship Series teams in the country. The Broncos’ high-powered offense will look to outgun Syracuse and wait for an errant toss or self-inflicted penalties. In two prior meetings with Western Michigan, both wins, Syracuse has tallied more than 50 points.