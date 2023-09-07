Syracuse women’s lacrosse announces 6 returners for 2024 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse announced six graduate returners for the 2024 season on its Instagram Thursday. Draw control specialist Kate Mashewske, midfielders Emma Tyrrell and Savannah Sweitzer, goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer and defenders Hallie Simkins and Bianca Chevarie are set to suit up for SU in their final year of eligibility.

Tyrrell, the younger sister of former Syracuse standout Meaghan Tyrrell, played in 20 of the Orange’s 21 games last season. She recorded 68 points, split into 52 goals and 16 assists. Tyrrell’s season highlight came on May 14, 2023, when she tallied seven goals in a 25-8 victory over Johns Hopkins.

Mashewske and Chevarie’s senior campaigns were marred by season-ending injuries. Through seven contests in 2023, Mashewske led Syracuse with a .557 draw control percentage before suffering a lower-body injury on March 11 against Notre Dame. Chevarie started in all of the 10 games she played in before getting hurt on March 22. Similar to Mashewske, Chevarie cited a lower-body injury.

Without its draw control specialist, the Orange cycled through using Meaghan Tyrrell, Emma Tyrrell, Emma Ward and Olivia Adamson in the circle. As a part of a backline commanded by Simkins, who totaled 18 groundball pickups and nine caused turnovers in 2023, McKenzie Olsen filled in for Chevarie.

After a difficult 2022 season, Delaney Sweitzer flipped the switch in her senior year. She allowed 9.20 goals per game and recorded a 50.5% save percentage, which ranked eighth-best in the NCAA. Her performance earned her the IWLCA Goalkeeper of the Year award and All-Atlantic Coast Conference First-Team honors.

Delaney’s sister, Savannah Sweitzer, is returning for her graduate year as well. Savannah Sweitzer played in all 21 games last season, despite making zero starts. She finished the year with 10 goals and six assists, tallying a 66.7% shot on goal percentage.

Syracuse ended last season tying a program-record 15 straight wins to begin the year. Though SU reached its second NCAA Tournament semifinal berth in the last three years, the Orange lost 8-7 to eventual runners-up Boston College.