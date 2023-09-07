Syracuse women’s lacrosse announces 4 returners for 2024 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse announced four graduate returners for the 2024 season on its Instagram Thursday. Draw control specialist Kate Mashewske, midfielder Emma Tyrrell and defenders Hallie Simkins and Bianca Chevarie are set to suit up for SU in their final year of eligibility.

Tyrrell, the younger sister of former Syracuse standout Meaghan Tyrrell, played in 20 of the Orange’s 21 games last season. She recorded 68 points, split into 52 goals and 16 assists. Tyrrell’s season highlight came on May 14, 2023, when she tallied seven goals in a 25-8 victory over Johns Hopkins.

Mashewske and Chevarie’s senior campaigns were marred by season-ending injuries. Through seven contests in 2023, Mashewske led Syracuse with a .557 draw control percentage before suffering a lower-body injury on March 11 against Notre Dame. Chevarie started in all of the 10 games she played in before getting hurt on March 22. Similar to Mashewske, Chevarie cited a lower-body injury.

Without its draw control specialist, the Orange cycled through using Tyrell, Emma Ward and Olivia Adamson in the circle. As a part of a backline commanded by Simkins, who totaled 32 groundball pickups and 14 caused turnovers in 2023, McKenzie Olsen filled in for Chevarie.

Syracuse ended last season tying a program-record 15 straight wins to begin the year. Though SU reached its second NCAA Tournament semifinal berth in the last three years, the Orange lost 8-7 to eventual runners-up Boston College.