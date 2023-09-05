Syracuse running back Ike Daniels named ACC Rookie of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The Atlantic Coast Conference named Syracuse freshman running back Ike Daniels its Rookie of the Week on Tuesday. Daniels rushed for 63 yards in 11 attempts during the Orange’s 65-0 rout of Colgate on Saturday. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Daniels is the only member of SU’s football team to win one of the conference’s weekly awards.

Daniels did not play during the first half but entered the contest in the second, replacing starting tailback LeQuint Allen who tallied 107 rushing yards and one touchdown. Daniels also tallied 15 receiving yards in the drubbing over the Raiders.

Daniels was a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, out of Mountain View High School out of Stafford, Va. He received offers from Big Ten and Southeastern Conference powers like Michigan State, Penn State and Tennessee.