Syracuse men finish 1st, women place 2nd at Harry Lang Invitational

Syracuse men’s and women’s cross country began their seasons as one of nine programs that competed at the Harry Lang Invitational in Hamilton, New York on Saturday, September 2. The event, hosted by Colgate, saw Syracuse men’s and women’s teams finish first and second in the 6k and 5k, respectively.

Competing in the men’s 6k race, the Orange led the way with 23 points, nearly 20 points ahead of second-place Navy, which recorded a score of 41. Buffalo finished third in the race with Bucknell and Colgate rounding out the top five.

SU recorded a total time of 1:35:59.5 with an average of 19:11.9. Syracuse senior Matthew Scrape led the pack, claiming the top spot with a time of 18:58.6. Fellow senior Joey Eovaldi came in with a time of 19:04.8, placing third. Freshman Julian Franjieh (19:13.5), senior Alex Herbst (19:20.8) and sophomore Gabriel Planty (19:21.8) all finished in the top 10 overall.

One year after winning the Harry Lang Invitational, Syracuse’s women finished in second with 47 points. It was nine points behind Bucknell, which earned first place.

In the 5k, Syracuse totaled a time of 1:32:50.1 for an average of 18:34.1. Sophomore Maddie Heintz crossed the finish line first for SU with a time of 18:24.2, good for fifth overall. Right behind her was sophomore Caroline Kirby, who recorded a time of 18:28.7. Junior Bethany Steiner (18:34.8) finished third for Syracuse and ninth overall. Sophomore Tess Fitzmaurice (18:40.9) and senior Siobhan O’Keefe (18:41.5) rounded out the top five for the Orange with finishes just inside the top 15. Buffalo freshman Aleksandra Szulska took the top spot with a time of 17:57.7.

Next, Syracuse looks to continue its strong start as it travels to Penn State for the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational on Friday, September 8.