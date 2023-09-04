Where, when to vote in Syracuse general elections

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse residents will cast their ballots for several local races during the general election Nov. 7, with early voting between Oct. 28 through Nov. 5.

On the ballot this fall are candidates for Onondaga County Executive, Onondaga County Legislature, Syracuse City Auditor and Syracuse Common Councilors, following the primary elections from last June. Candidates for the Onondaga County Legislature will represent the new district that was established during the county’s redistricting process in 2021.

Here are some of the candidates on the ballot this November.

Onondaga County

County Executive: Democratic candidate Bill Kinne is running against incumbent Republican Ryan McMahon.

District Attorney: Current DA William Fitzpatrick is running for a ninth and final time against Democrat Chuck Keller and Christine Varga.

District Attorney: Current DA William Fitzpatrick is running for a ninth and final time against Democrat Chuck Keller and Christine Varga. bCandidates are running for all 17 districts of the Onondaga County Legislature. District 15 and 16 encompass Syracuse University and the surrounding area. Democrat Maurice “Mo” Brown is running against Mo Moodie, a member of the People First Party, to represent District 15. Incumbent democrat Charles Garland is running for reelection to represent District 16, which includes SU.

City of Syracuse

City court judge: Democrat Mary Anne Doherty is the sole candidate running.

City auditor: Democrat Alexander Marion is also the sole candidate running for this position, which investigates the efficiency of the Mayor’s office.

Councilor-at-large: Democrats Chol Majok and Rita Paniagua, who both already serve as common councilors, are running, along with Raquan Pride-Green, who is running under the Working Families party. Currently, Majok serves as councilor for District 3 and Paniagua serves as a councilor-at-large.

Commissioner of Education: Voters will choose four candidates for this position.

Councilor 1st district: Democrat Marty Nave is running.

Councilor 2nd district: Incumbent democrat Patrick Hogan is running.

Councilor 3rd district: Democrat Corey Williams is running against Republican Woodruff Carroll to take Majok’s seat.

Councilor 4th district: Democrat Patrona Jones-Rowser is running against Independent Hasahn Bloodworth.

Councilor 5th district: Incumbent Jimmy Monto, the first openly LGBTQ Common Councilor, is running again.

How to vote in Onondaga County

Citizens can register to vote or change their voter record via the Onondaga County Board website or by downloading a form from the website. Forms can also be found at post offices, public libraries, village and town clerk offices, or requested by mail. The form can be submitted at the Board of Elections Office, located at 1000 Erie Blvd West, or by mail. Citizens can also register to vote online directly with the New York State Board of Elections.

Early voting will be held at the Arnold Magnarelli Community Center, Beauchamp Branch Library, Camillus Fire Department, Clay Town Hall Courtroom, DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom, Lafayette Fire Station, Lysander Municipal Building, Mulroy Hall in Onondaga Community College, North Syracuse Community Center and Syracuse Community Connection Center.

All registered voters can vote early between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5. Regular voting on Nov. 7 will take place at the same locations as early voting.