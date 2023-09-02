Syracuse finishes with 10 men, escapes Penn State with 1-1 draw

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s offense made one final push after allowing the go-ahead goal down a man with two minutes remaining. Jeorgio Kocevski and Gabriel Mikina quickly worked deep into the offensive zone and a header from Felipe D’Agostini clanged off the left post.

Pablo Pedregosa controlled the rebound and cranked a strike into the net, providing the equalizer just 13 seconds later.

Two goals in the 88th minute allowed for a thrilling finish in No. 1 Syracuse’s (2-0-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) 1-1 draw with No. 20 Penn State (1-0-2, Big Ten Conference). The Orange played the final 20 minutes down a man after a red card was issued to goalkeeper Jason Smith, who violently collided with PSU’s Van Danielson. Despite surrendering the lead on a header by Caden Grabfelder, SU responded immediately, thanks to a furious offensive rush moments later. Pedregosa’s goal increased SU’s unbeaten streak to 17 straight matches. The Orange have not lost a road game since November 3, 2021.

Nicholas Kaloukian gave the Orange an early opportunity, drawing a free kick less than a minute into the match. However, Lorenzo Boselli’s ensuing attempt went way off target. Five minutes later, Penn State’s Atem Kato picked off a Syracuse pass deep in its defensive third. The junior sent a cross to Grabfelder, who spoiled a great chance with a boot high above the bar.

After finding success down the sidelines, SU earned the game’s first corner kick 12 minutes in. Though a Nittany Lions defender quickly headed the attempt away, Mateo Leveque drew a foul, earning another set-piece opportunity. The midfielder delivered a ball which found the head of Josh Belluz at the near-post. Penn State goalkeeper Kris Shakes dove to his right and managed to get his hand on the shot, deflecting it off the left post and out of play to keep the match scoreless.

Despite pleading with the referee, a foul by Boselli with 26 minutes to play in the first half gave the home team a free kick just outside the penalty area. Peter Mangione took the attempt but Smith’s outstretched right hand tipped the shot out of bounds.

Six minutes later, Penn State caught Smith out of position. With no goalie in net, SU defender Gavin Wigg headed a shot away from forward Liam Butts.

While its defense was up to the task, SU’s offense struggled to work the ball out throughout most of the first half. The Nittany Lions’ defense controlled much of the pace through the first 35 minutes. They forced turnovers and didn’t allow the Orange space to connect on short passes along the sidelines. For the first time in its last six matches, dating back to last year, Syracuse was held without a goal going into halftime.

But the Orange came out the gates firing in the second. After two quick blocked shots, the visitors earned two more corner kicks, all within four minutes. In response, Penn State’s defensive scheme continued to thrive, deflecting both corners away.

SU’s best chance came in the 57th minute when midfielder Nate Edwards pushed up the far left flank. The senior sent a searching pass into the box for teammate Felipe D’Agostine, who’s attempt glanced off the left post. With the ball in no man’s land, a Nittany Lions defender successfully cleared his lines.

Smith’s red card robbed SU of its momentum in the 70th minute. A threatening free kick by a Penn State defender gave Van Danielson a chance at the goal. Smith came flying out past the penalty box and trucked the opposing midfielder. Syracuse was left with 10 men for the final 20 minutes.

Jahiem Wickham entered in goal for the Orange, making his collegiate debut. The sophomore was peppered with two shots in his first minute but did well to smother a trickler from Danielson.

Although the Orange were shorthanded, their offense kept creating pressure. Two more corners allowed for a shot on net by Belluz which Shakes easily corralled. Leveque led another dangerous attack but came up empty on a cross pass.

By keeping control of the possession, Syracuse stole valuable time from Penn State. But, in the 88th minute, the Nittany Lions broke through. Working the ball to the outside, Alex Stevenson juked past Pedregosa and found Grabfelder, who headed the ball just past the outstretched reach of Wickham for the game’s first goal.

But the home team’s excitement soon evaporated. On the following kickoff, D’Agostini received a cross from Mikina and whacked a header off the left post. Pedregosa, pouncing on the loose ball, launched a confident strike over the arms of Shakes and into the net on the rebound. A miraculous equalizer, and first goal of the season by SU’s defenseman, led the Orange to a hard-earned draw.