Syracuse loses 3 straight matches at Kathy DeBoer Invitational

On the first serve against Delaware State, Mira Ledermueller committed a service error. The ensuing possessions saw the Hornets score off an attack error by Veronica Sierzant, a setting error by Greta Schlichter, and a kill by DSU’s Alondra Maldonado. Down 4-0, Syracuse attempted to rally back from the early deficit. But slow starts have maligned the Orange in each match this season.

Syracuse’s (0-6, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) road trip up to East Lansing, Michigan for the Kathy DeBoer Invitational ended in disappointing fashion for the team. The Orange lost three straight games during the weekend, and have yet to win a single set in their first 18 attempts. This breaks the record set by the school back in 2016, when they lost 12 straight sets during a four-game stretch.

The first set of the match saw the Orange get within two points early on, but eventually trailed by as much as ten before losing 25-15.

The Hornets began the second set by jumping out to an 8-0 lead. SU countered with two quick points, but never truly threatened Delaware State in the set. The Hornets won 25-16, capitalizing on the Orange’s defensive miscues and errors offensively.

The third set saw the Orange in desperation mode. After surrendering the first point of the match, they came right back and scored off a kill by Zharia Harris-Waddy. Both teams went back and forth, but Syracuse went on three separate 3-0 runs in the set. By the end of the third run, it led 12-10. The Orange continued to make plays, keeping the lead up to the 19-18 mark after a kill by Lauren McCabe with Mira Leudmueller recording the assist. Leudmueller led SU with with 25 assists. Syracuse’s lead soon dissipated after a 6-2 run by Delaware State.

Harris-Waddy bounced the ball, getting ready for a serve that could put Syracuse away. With the score 24-21 in favor of the Hornets, the Orange were running out of time. Harris-Waddy served the ball, and after Delaware State returned the ball back to Syracuse, Ledermueller assisted on a crucial kill by Sierzant.

Now within two points, Harris-Waddy steps up to serve once again. However this time, it would be the Hornets who deliver the game-winning kill. It was DSU’s Kelsie Dawson’s attack that found a soft spot in the Syracuse defense. Syracuse lost the match 0-3 and continued the stretch of sets without a win, increasing to 12.

Next, Syracuse matched up against the hosts of the invitational, the Michigan State Spartans. In the first set, the Spartans started strong, going on a 7-0 run early. Syracuse struggled getting out of the starting blocks yet again. Despite cutting the lead to as close as three, Syracuse just couldn’t complete the comeback, losing 25-12.

The second set was more of the same. The Orange got down early, and couldn’t produce enough points on offense. On the flip side, Michigan State dominated offensively in the second set. The Spartans were led by Taylah Holdem and Nil Okur who combined for 21 kills. Michigan State cruised to another set win, 25-13.

The final set of the day saw Syracuse on the ball early, scoring two straight points and establishing a lead. The Orange went back and forth with the Spartans, but MSU went on two separate 3-0 scoring runs. That offensive punch by Michigan State gave them a 12-8 lead.

Although, SU clawed back from the deficit all the way to a 24-22 lead, one point away from their first set win of the season. But, Michigan State went on to score four straight, ending the match in a 26-24 victory, and Syracuse’s hopes of getting a set win.

Cherlin Antonio chipped in a team high 12 kills during that match, and Leudmueller added 20 assists, bringing her total within the first two games to 45.

The last game of the tourney saw Syracuse take on Belmont. The first set was close with no team leading by more than four points, but it was the Bruins who took the win, 25-23.

Set number two saw SU throw the first punch, sprinting out to an early 5-1 lead. Belmont went on scoring bursts of their own, but Antonio always responded back. The junior ended the game with a team-high 14 kills. With the game tied at 20, Antonio failed to hit the ball over the net twice and thus giving the Bruins a two-point lead. The Orange wouldn’t get their lead back, losing 25-22.

The third set of the contest was the least competitive of the three. Although the score was close early, Belmont started to pull away wit the lead ballooning to nine. Belmont’s Kamryn Olson was a huge part of that, assisting on 34 scores on the evening en route to a 25-16 victory. SU was swept yet again, their sixth time in six games.

These losses also mark the first time Syracuse has dropped its first six games of the season since 1986, a year where the squad went 15-23.