Syracuse falls to No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches poll

Syracuse men’s soccer dropped to No. 4 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, the organization announced on Tuesday. The Orange fell three spots from their previous No. 1 ranking which they had since the preseason poll. Stanford overtook SU for the No. 1 spot, earning all eight first-place votes.

Over the past week, Syracuse earned a 1-1 draw against then-No. 20 Penn State and defeated UAlbany 1-0. Last Friday in State College, Pennsylvania, Pablo Pedregosa scored on a rebound at the 88:13 mark to equalize the Nittany Lions in the game’s final moments. SU responded with a victory in the next match versus the Great Danes. Gabriel Mikina converted a header off a Jeorgio Kocevski corner for the lone goal of the contest.

SU is 3-0-1 through its first four games, outscoring its opponents 7-1 in that span. Lorenzo Boselli has powered Syracuse’s offense in the early going with a team-best three goals. Three defenders have found the back of the net as well for a combined four goals — Mikina (two), Pedregosa, and Josh Belluz.

Defensively, Syracuse has been stout. It’s only faced 19 total shots, nine of which came against Penn State. Only eight of the shots the Orange have faced have been on target.

The Orange start their ACC slate on Friday at home against No. 7 Louisville. The following week, SU takes on No. 9 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for its second road test of the season.