Syracuse defense shines in 5-1 win over Monmouth

Seven minutes into the fourth quarter, Monmouth forward Lauren Relik had an open shot driving left towards the center circle, until Syracuse goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski dove to block the space with her body, stealing the ball with her stick. It was Borzymowski’s only save of the da, but it was an important one for Syracuse.

Most of Monmouth’s attacks were broken up by a stellar Syracuse defensive effort. For the first time since Oct. 31 2021 against Cornell, Syracuse (3-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) allowed zero penalty corners to an opponent, in its 5-1 win over Monmouth (1-2, 0-0 Coastal Athletic Conference).Pieke van de Pas scored within the first minute and Hattie Madden, redirected a pass into the net for another, and that would be all the Orange needed. From there, Syracuse’s defense kept Monmouth’s offense at bay, only allowing two shots.

The Hawks’ first shot found the back of the net when Sophie Fauces scored 4:26 into the second quarter. From there the Hawks were only able to get one more shot on goal.

Monmouth also did not earn a penalty corner during the game. Syracuse head coach Lynn Farquhar emphasized the Orange’’s early preparation and organization on the defensive end, limiting transition opportunities throughout the contest.

Senior Sienna Pegram, who’s been an important part of Syracuse’s defense since 2020, helped stop Monmouth’s attacks. Pegram redirected dangerous balls that crossed deep into Syracuse territory.Farquhar praised her performance after the game.

“She never gets rattled, those are the best kind of backfield,” Farquhar said.

The strong defense provided transition opportunities for Syracuse’s fourth and fifth goals. Pieke van de Pas and Charlotte de Vries received well-timed passes. De Vries said the offense fed off the defense’s energy against Monmouth.

“It’s 100% key to have trust in your goalie and your defensive line,” De Vries said.

Several opportunities the Hawks had were thwarted by Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, who seemed to always be in the right spots in the first half. Once in the third quarter, she pushed a one-on-one transition look for a Monmouth forward into the teeth of two trailing help defenders before the forward lost possession.

Syracuse consistently kept the Hawks out of the circle although they spend extended periods of time in the Orange’s territory. Whenever an attacker moved, the defense shifted to close the gap. Syracuse has kept its first three opponents to one goal a piece in its first three games.

As it did last year, Syracuse has started the year strong. The first three games last year SU defeated Sacred Heart, Vermont and Kent State. This year its started the same, beating Sacred Heart, Vermont and Monmouth.

Syracuse hosts Cornell Wednesday, Sep. 6 at J.S. Coyne Stadium.