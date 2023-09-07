No Bruce, no problem: Listen to the Daily Orange’s ultimate Springsteen playlist

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Although his concert this Thursday was postponed, fans can still appreciate the music of one of the greatest rock musicians of all time. With an overwhelming discography and over 20 studio album releases, fans might not know where to start, so we’ve narrowed down his work to some top hits.

“Letter To You”

One of his most recent releases, “Letter To You” is the titular song of Springsteen’s most recent collaborative album with the E Street Band. Released in October 2020, the album of the same name has been described by Springsteen himself as “one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.” The album took five days to record, and features previously unreleased songs along with new works. With four songs on the album present on the tour’s setlist, it’s clear that “Letter To You” exemplifies the classic rock sound that makes Springsteen so well-known.

“Glory Days”

“Born in the U.S.A.,” Springsteen’s seventh studio album, is widely regarded as the turning point in his career that made him into a superstar. One of the seven Billboard top ten singles off the album, “Glory Days” is based on an actual conversation Springsteen had with an old friend, drinking and looking back on their youth baseball days. Capturing the type of nostalgia and quintessential rock sound that Springsteen is known for, it’s no surprise that “Glory Days” has a spot on this setlist.

“Dancing In the Dark”

In Springsteen’s memoir, “Born to Run,” he details his father’s struggles with schizophrenia and Springsteen’s own struggles with depression. Although much of his discography focuses on light themes, there are several songs that draw attention to his mental health. Even the title of “Dancing In the Dark” alludes to deeper themes, but its lyrics go even further, describing the feeling of being stuck and tired of life. With an upbeat drum beat and danceable melody, Springsteen maintains his rock reputation even through dark lyrics.

“Out In the Street”

Several gems can slip through the cracks when an artist has released a discography as wide as Springsteen’s. “Out In the Street,” from Springsteen’s fifth studio album “The River,” is one of his most underrated works. The album’s titular song is also featured on Springsteen’s setlist and describes going out on the town after a long week of work.

“She’s the One”

Any piece of writing about Springsteen’s work would be remiss to leave out songs from the album “Born to Run,” considered by many to be the best rock album of the 1970s. Featured on the setlist, “She’s the One,” a sweet, buoyant love song, describes a love that “could save you from the bitterness.” One of Springsteen’s most beloved pieces, it takes a step away from his usual party animal themes to hit a sweeter tone.