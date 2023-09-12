SU’s Student Association holds elections for various officer positions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Student Association held elections for officer positions for the SA’s Board of Elections, Finance Board and Supreme Court on Monday.

Speaker of the Assembly Anna Ginelli said the election proceedings were a sign of progress for SA as the new academic year is underway.

“Honestly, it’s a really good thing because it means our organization is growing,” Ginelli said. “Almost all of these bills are nomination forms, which means we are having new members running for different positions within our organization.”

SA President William Treloar stressed the importance of getting new members into SA as the student body population changes year to year.

“We need new voices coming in and out as this university changes, as the student body changes, so as we bring new voices, we bring in new perspectives, and they almost always bring in some new idea or some new avenue in which we haven’t explored student advocacy,” Treloar said.

Current SA leaders invited each applicant to speak in front of the assembly to outline their interest in the position and their capabilities to fulfill the position’s duties. Afterward, council members interviewed them before voting.

Manas Kathir, a freshman majoring in broadcast and digital journalism, was the sole applicant for the Board of Elections Commissioner position. Kathir, who was elected to the position, said he wanted to use his platform to increase student voter awareness by creating an easily accessible website.

“So far we have 232 registered voters, and my job is to assist with the program, the ‘Cuse Otto Vote, and make sure more people vote,” Kathir said.

John Parker, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, was the only candidate for the Student Association Supreme Court position. Parker wasn’t elected after receiving backlash from other SA members due to an opinion column he previously wrote for The Daily Orange about drag shows oversexualizing Syracuse’s campus.

Six candidates were also confirmed to the Finance Board. SA is accepting applications for other positions within the organization until Sept. 15.

Other business

SA approved funding for its annual Mental Health Awareness Week in October. Funding will go toward free shirts for students and promotion materials to advertise campus resources for mental healthcare. SA also allocated funding to registered student organizations for the fall semester.

SA will sponsor buses to take students to the 100th annual SU vs. University of Pittsburgh football game on Nov. 11.

SA members discussed adding a grocery trolley stop at the CNY Regional Market but did not vote on the measure Monday.

SA noted that turnout for its new student information sessions hit an all-time high attendance record so far this semester.