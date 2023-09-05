SU moves up 1 spot to No. 7 in NFHCA poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse field hockey (3-0, 0-0, Atlantic Coast) moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday. In each of its first three games, SU held its opponents to only one goal while scoring at least five.

The Orange beat Sacred Heart 6-1 and Vermont 9-1 on the road before winning at home 5-1 against Monmouth. Syracuse had an undefeated home record last season, going 9-0 at J.S. Coyne Stadium.

Syracuse did not receive any first-place votes, as the majority went to Iowa (35), which recently dethroned then-No. 1 North Carolina in a 3-2 overtime thriller. Also receiving first-place votes were No. 2 North Carolina (9), No. 3 Northwestern (2), No. 5 Louisville (1) and No. 8 Michigan (1).

SU is the fourth-highest ranked school in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind UNC, Louisville and No. 6 Virginia. In the preseason rankings, the Orange were the third-highest ranked school in the ACC, but the Cardinals improved four spots from No. 9 after wins against then-No. 2 Northwestern and then-No. 10 Princeton. The ACC has had all seven teams ranked in the first two Coaches Polls of 2023.

Syracuse will have its first three-game week of the season starting Wednesday at home against Cornell. It will then head on the road to Lafayette on Friday before concluding the weekend at home versus UConn on Sunday.