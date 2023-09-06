Micron and economic development at forefront of 2023 county executive debate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Incumbent Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and challenger Bill Kinne addressed economic issues, infrastructure and Micron to a crowd of approximately 60 people gathered at the Destiny Christian Center on Tuesday.

The economy, especially in the wake of Micron Technology’s multi-billion dollar investment in the central New York region, remained the focal point of the county executive debate, which takes place the day after Labor Day for the county executive election every four years. McMahon and Kinne also addressed investments in infrastructure, mental health and the city of Syracuse’s ongoing lead crisis.

McMahon, a Republican, is seeking his second full term in office after filling a vacancy in 2018 and then winning his election in 2019. McMahon touted his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s economic future thanks to Micron’s new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Clay.

“We need to execute on this opportunity to make sure that every one of you, every one of your relatives… experiences this,” McMahon said. “It is a historical $100 billion project, the largest this country has ever seen, coming here because that company, Micron, believes in this community as much as I do.”

His opponent, Kinne, represents the Democratic Party as county legislator for Onondaga County’s 15th district, which includes Solvay, parts of Geddes and the Syracuse neighborhoods of Strathmore and The Valley.

During the debate, Kinne promised to address county-wide issues such as affordable housing, mental health and corroding infrastructure if elected.

“I believe that people should always come first always. I believe in public service, not self service,” Kinne said.

McMahon and Kinne each received 35 minutes to speak on their candidacy, with 10 minutes for introductory remarks, 15 minutes to discuss initiatives if elected to office and 10 minutes for concluding statements.

The forum allowed attendees like Liam O’Connor, a sophomore majoring in communications at Le Moyne College, to understand each candidate’s long-term vision for the local economy with the advent of Micron. Construction for the new Micron facility is set to begin in 2o24, with an expected 50,000 jobs coming to the region in the next 20 years because of it.

“As a native central New Yorker, something that matters a lot to me is the Micron project and making sure that we have good leadership at the helm of the county to ensure that people in my generation are able to find good paying jobs here in the future,” O’Connor said.

One of McMahon’s top priorities includes training the next generation of workers for Micron, he said. During McMahon’s time as county executive, Syracuse University and other higher education institutions formed the Northeast University Semiconductor Network to address training for workers for the semiconductor industry.

While Kinne expressed support for Micron’s investment during the debate, he targeted McMahon’s record as not going far enough to address mental health and Syracuse’s lead crisis.

If elected, Kinne said he would work to fix all corroding pipes, improve infrastructure and address the lack of affordable housing in the area.

“Homeownership is the best way to end generational poverty, and if we have that, we can help people have a better life,” Kinne said. “We can’t always depend on the private sector to start the process. Government has helped in the past and can help in the future to start to have more housing.”

Kinne criticized McMahon’s support for a new 600,000-gallon aquarium at Syracuse Inner Harbor, which is projected to cost approximately $85 million. He also opposed McMahon’s decision to use federal stimulus money via the American Rescue Plan Act to fund a promotional video shortly after Micron announced its investment.

Fiscal responsibility with ARPA funds, Micron and other projects remain the most important concerns for voters heading into November’s election, said Charles Garland, county legislator for the 16th district.

Garland — who represents the university area, the city of Syracuse and the Southside — said the forum provides an opportunity for voters to hear the views and platforms from both candidates and thus make a decision that best meets the needs of the entire community. Garland, a Democrat, is running unopposed for reelection this fall.

“Vote your conscience, vote for the issues, things that you believe in, and anybody that’s here tonight, hopefully, they’ll have that opportunity,” Garland said.

Voting for county residents to elect the next county executive as well as other local officials begins on Nov. 7, with early voting taking place between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5.