Gallery: Syracuse first responders gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
A member of the Syracuse Police Department embraces a member of the crowd. Before the event officially began, the atmosphere was full of somber remembrance and sentimental reunion.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Police Officer Judith Par-Lwei sings the national anthem in order to commemorate the beginning of this year's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, hosted by the City of Syracuse in Forman Park. As Par-Lwei sang, fellow law enforcement stood in salute.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
The ceremony's flag bearer maintains his position throughout the event while waving the American flag. Rows of law enforcement included officers, sergeants, firefighters and cadets who all stood with a similar demeanor.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Three monuments make up the Syracuse Police Memorial, which reads “dedication,” “sacrifice” and “tradition.” The names listed on each monument are those of Syracuse police officers who lost their lives on the job.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Media and law enforcement alike document the event through phones, audio recorders and cameras. With an incoming generation of young firefighters who were born after the tragedy, multiple speakers expressed the necessity to keep the memory of what happened on 9/11 alive.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Pastor Daren Jaime opens and closes the ceremony with prayer over lost lives, mourning families and the protection of current New York first responders. Along with his pastoral position, Jaime is the Chaplain for the Syracuse Police Department.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
The 17 minutes of silence, between 8:46 and 9:03 a.m., offers a space for the crowd to reflect and remember while surrounded by community. Some kept their eyes locked on the ground, some straight ahead, some had them closed and some intently observed their surroundings.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Mayor Ben Walsh looks out into the crowd in silent solidarity after lighting the ceremonial candles. A portion of the remembrance was dedicated to 17 minutes of silence, representing the period of time between when the North and South towers of the World Trade Center were struck.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
A law enforcement representative communicates his experience in the workforce with 20 high school seniors who attended. New Visions for Public Schools is a New York organization that offers opportunities for high school seniors interested in working in law enforcement.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor
Two podiums stand with lit candles, representing the Twin Towers. Mayor Ben Walsh and County Executive Ryan McMahon led the lighting of the ceremonial candles.