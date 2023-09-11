Top Stories
Dino Babers offers no update on Oronde Gadsden II’s status ahead of Purdue
Dino Babers didn't give an update on Oronde Gadsden II, who left the game against Western Michigan after the second offensive play. Babers said the medical staff is seeing him again this afternoon. Read more »
Boogert, Coebergh lead No. 7 Syracuse to 3-0 victory over UConn
The Orange dominated ball possession against the Huskies, outshooting them 19-5. Read more »
SU reports 124 active self-reported COVID-19 cases
116 cases come from students, while 8 come from faculty and staff. SU does not currently require the vaccination, nor for masks to be worn. Read more »