Former Syracuse receiver Mike Williams dies at 36

Former Syracuse wide receiver Mike Williams has died, according to multiple outlets, after suffering injuries sustained at a construction site. He was 36.

According to the report, a steel beam fell on Williams, and he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit on Sept. 1 after passing out. He was placed in a medically-induced coma which he did not wake up from. After playing for the Orange from 2005-09, Williams, a Buffalo native, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Williams went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including one with the Buffalo Bills, and finished his career in 2016 after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 prior to the season.

Williams led the Buccaneers as a rookie with 65 receptions and 964 yards, adding 11 touchdowns. He finished second in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting that season. The receiver was suspended from the season for breaking curfew multiple times in 2009 by then-head coach Doug Marrone and ended up leaving the team midway through the season, stating that “it was time for them to move on and time for me to move on.”

He began working with former No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford at the Athletes’ Performance Institute in Pensacola, Florida, charting his own path to the NFL while scouts watched as he moved to Thurman Thomas Sports Training in Buffalo to complete his pre-draft preparation.

