Football Beat Writers Preview Syracuse’s 2023 Season

This episode of the D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Connor Smith, dives into Syracuse’s new-look offense and defense, and examines key players Oronde Gadsden II, Justin Barron and Marlowe Wax. Our beat writers Anthony Alandt, Wyatt Miller and Henry O’Brien preview the upcoming season and analyze how the Orange can return to a bowl game.

Connor Smith is our host and editor, Aiden Stepansky and Justin Girshon are our assistant sports digital editors.