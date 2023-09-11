Fall into autumn with this week’s events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Pet Therapy

Take a breath and pet a dog. Animals from the Deborah A. Barnes Pet Therapy program will be available for students and staff to meet at the Barnes Center at the Arch on Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. to de-stress. Pet therapy is free and open to the entire campus community.

The Landscape of Tomorrow: Art Exhibit

Syracuse Stage will showcase community members’ artwork from the North Side Learning Center and La Casita Cultural Center on Sept. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. “The Landscape of Tomorrow” is part of the Syracuse University Humanities Center’s 20th annual Syracuse Symposium. The event is open to the public and tickets are available through a “Pay-What-You-Will” pricing program.

Fall Involvement Fair

Jump into the SU community by heading to the involvement fair. Almost 200 registered student organizations will be tabling on the Shaw Quadrangle on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All students are welcome to attend.

Festa Italiana

Celebrate Italian culture at the 25th annual Festa Italiana in downtown Syracuse. The three-day festival will run from Sept. 15 to 17 with Italian beer, wine, food, live music, street performers and more. The full schedule is on the Festa Italiana website.

Apple Picking

Head to Abbott Farms via the Barnes Center to pick apples on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The trip costs $5-12 and includes transportation, a bag of apples and Fall Festival activities. The trip is open to all students and a valid SUID or ESF ID is required.