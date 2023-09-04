Dino Babers talks cleaning up mistakes, special teams at week 2 presser

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defeated Colgate 65-0, the largest margin of victory in a game during Dino Babers’ eight seasons with the program. SU’s head coach got to see his starters shine against the Raiders, while also taking notice of backup performances like that of quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and wide receiver Umari Hatcher. Still, Babers said the game balls were given to running back LeQuint Allen (113 yards, one touchdown), linebacker Marlowe Wax (six tackles, one sack) and kicker Brady Denaburg (8-for-8 on PATs, one field goal).

The Orange will take on their first Football Bowl Subdivision opponent of the season in Western Michigan, a team that they beat 52-33 back in 2019. The only two SU players remaining from that roster are defensive linemen Kevon Darton and Caleb Okechukwu. Babers was quick to mention that Lance Taylor’s Broncos roster is obviously very different from the last time they played them. Taylor is in his first season with Western Michigan and was the offensive coordinator for Louisville last season. The Orange only allowed three points to the Cardinals’ offense in 2022 season opener.

Aside from talking about Colgate and Western Michigan, Babers commented on Stanford, California and SMU officially joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, jokingly saying that since his mother doesn’t fly, she will now be able to watch her son coach in person.

“She’ll take a bus every blue moon but she only rides in cars,” Babers said. “In fact, the only game she’s ever seen me coaching is when Eastern Illinois played San Diego State.”

Here are some other takeaways from Babers’ press conference:

Cleaning up mistakes

Even as Syracuse scored 65 points on Saturday, Babers was disappointed in the team’s seven penalties. In the first quarter against the Raiders, the Orange were called for an illegal formation and were caught offsides, turning a 4th-and-9 punting situation into a first down. Offensive lineman Chris Bleich also got penalized with two false starts.

“Those are problems…and I’m not happy about that,” Babers said on Saturday. “We’re going to go back and we’re going to get the results and solve those problems.”

On Monday, Babers said there was a difference between penalties that were “acceptable” and “unacceptable.” Backup running back Juwuan Price was penalized for a hit near the sidelines following Garrett Shrader’s interception at the end of the first half. Babers said that he doesn’t have much to say when referees are calling penalties for hits that were in bounds, implying the Orange are at the whims of the officials.

Babers specifically mentioned the 2021 Florida State game where the Orange for three costly penalties in a 33-30 loss. Penalties also hurt Syracuse last season, specifically when Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff hit Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik out of bounds, extending the Tigers’ fourth-quarter drive and resulting in SU’s 27-21 loss.

“As a coaching staff, young men are allowed to make a mistake once but if they make it twice, the coaches are responsible for that too,” Babers said.

Right tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr. impresses Babers

Babers said that there are still spots up for grabs on the offensive line, even as the Raiders only recorded one sack for the game. Right guard Jakob Bradford started ahead of Joe More, who was out with an undisclosed injury on Saturday. Bradford will start once again against Western Michigan.

But one starter that is secure in his position is right tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr. The tackle is the son of All-American SU lineman Dave Wohlabaugh, and transferred from Kentucky in the spring. The Orange had three starting spots for grabs during fall camp, and Wohlabugh Jr., along with center J’Onre Reed and Bradford, got the start versus the Raiders.

Babers said that Wohlabaugh Jr. played better during the game than he had practiced during the week. The head coach added that most players who say they are “good game players, but bad practice players” are typically just bad. But Babers said Wohlabaugh Jr. “flipped a switch” on gameday.

“I’m not saying David played that good but it was a drastic difference in the way he practiced,” Babers said.

Babers lauds special teams

With Denaburg going a perfect 8-for-8 on PATs and nailing a 25-yard field goal, Babers had nothing but praise for the sophomore kicker, who was named one of two special teams captains along with rover safety and holder Justin Barron. The Orange head coach specifically mentioned Denaburg’s high school experience as both a specialist and a quarterback as to why he is a talented player.

But Babers also noted Missouri transfer punter Jack Stonehouse as being comparable to former Orange punters Riley Dixon and Nolan Cooney, the latter of whom now plays for the Arizona Cardinals. Last season with the Tigers, Stonehouse averaged 42.4 yards on 46 total punts and recorded nine 50-plus yard punts. The Orange were in need of an upgrade at the position as now-backup Max von Marburg averaged the fewest yards per punt in the ACC. While Stonehouse only punted once against Colgate, he nailed a 49-yard punt in the first quarter.

“We’ve got a fine tradition of the specialist doing a nice job and I just think that he’s going to fall right in line,” Babers said of Stonehouse.

Injury updates

Wide receiver and returner Trebor Pena did not play in SU’s first game of the year. Babers said that Pena is listed as “doubtful” for Saturday’s matchup against Western Michigan. He did not specify what type of injury Pena is dealing with, only saying last week that the receiver suffered an “owie.”

Babers also said that he didn’t have a chance to see More, who was listed as the starting right guard last Monday only to be seen in street clothes on the sidelines against Colgate. Babers has no update on if More will be back on the field.