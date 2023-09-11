Dino Babers offers no update on Oronde Gadsden II’s status ahead of Purdue

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers opened his weekly press conference by acknowledging the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. He talked about the team’s annual tradition where the players push 3,000 football sleds in dedication of those who lost their lives during the attacks.

Before taking any questions, Babers also mentioned that quarterback Garrett Shrader, linebacker Leon Lowery and kicker Brady Denaburg got the game balls for their performances last Saturday against Western Michigan.

The Orange will now travel to West Lafayette, Ind. to face Purdue in their first road game of the season. SU faced off against the Boilermakers last year in a thrilling 32-29 victory, with Shrader finding Oronde Gadsden II on a 25-yard touchdown in the waning moments of the game. It served as the highlight of the season for the Orange and a game that Babers said got the whole world to notice Gadsden’s talent.

“We already knew Oronde was good,” Babers said.

But this week, Babers is unsure if Gadsden will play against Purdue.

Here are some other takeaways from Babers’ Monday press conference:

Injury update

Babers offered no update for Gadsden, who left the game against the Broncos on the second offensive play of the game. Gadsden returned to the sidelines on crutches with a boot on his left foot. After the win, Babers said he would have to wait and see when Gadsden would meet with trainers. As of this morning, Babers is still waiting.

“Medical staff will see him again later on this afternoon,” Babers said.

On Syracuse’s depth chart for its matchup against Purdue, David Wohlabaugh Jr. is still listed as the starting right tackle even though he suffered an injury that will leave him out for an extended period of time, according to Babers.

Like with Gadsden, Babers said that he had no updates for Wohlabaugh Jr. He did say he is hopeful offensive linemen Kalan Ellis and Joe More will return to the field against Purdue, however. Shrader said he expected More and Ellis to be back for this week after the win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Focus on the present, not the past

Babers wasn’t too keen on remembering Shrader and Gadsden’s heroics against Purdue last year. The only thing Babers could remember from that last drive was the penalties (three — all against the Boilermakers).

As is routine with most football coaches, he was complimentary of his upcoming opponent. For this year’s Purdue team, who lost at home to Fresno State 39-35 in week one before picking up a road win against Virginia Tech, Babers said SU’s next opponent is skilled on both sides of the ball. He also praised Boilermaker quarterback Hudson Card, who transferred to them from Texas in the offseason.

“The guy is good, there’s no doubt about it,” Babers said. “He will be the best quarterback we face so far.”

But he also said that there is a distinct advantage in watching film from Purdue facing Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia Tech. Babers mentioned that both Boilermaker games against the Bulldogs and Hokies make SU’s opponent even harder to beat.

“I’m sure that was just a wake-up call for Purdue,” Babers said. “We’re getting an angry Purdue.”

Babers comments on the improved receiver room

Through the first two games of the year, Syracuse’s wide receiver unit has shown off its increased depth. Donovan Brown, Isaiah Jones and Umari Hatcher all tallied over 80 receiving yards against the Broncos. Even without Gadsden, SU’s other pass catchers have improved their play — a far cry from seasons past where the lack of a true No. 2 receiver hindered the offense. This season, there are plenty of possibilities on who is the No. 2.

“You already know the depth,” Brown said postgame on Saturday.

Babers has noticed this improvement and has praised receivers like Hatcher in postgame press conferences. He has mentioned before that the wide receivers had high standards for this season, but he hasn’t commented on whether they specifically met these standards. Nonetheless, he’s still pleased with their performance.

“The whole group has been doing a nice job, a lot better than last year,” Babers said.