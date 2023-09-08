Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This episode of the D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Connor Smith, breaks down whether Syracuse men’s soccer can replicate last year’s magical NCAA championship season. Beat writers Zak Wolf, Cooper Andrews and Max Tomaiuolo analyze SU’s new-look roster, and how the Orange have looked early on this season.

Connor Smith is our host and editor; Aiden Stepansky and Justin Girshon are our assistant sports digital editors.