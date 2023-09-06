Common Council Meets to Celebrate former president Van B. Robinson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse Common Council announced the naming of its chambers after past council president Van B. Robinson during its meeting Tuesday.

Prior to the ceremony unveiling the chamber’s new name, the Common Council approved legislation during its weekly meeting to address tobacco and e-cigarette regulation as well as a new partnership to provide local families with access to free diapers.

Robinson, who grew up in the Bronx, moved to Syracuse in 1968 to begin his career as a community activist. He served as the first Black president of Syracuse’s Common Council for 17 years, earning him the Herman Edge award, the NAACP Freedom award and the InterFaith Leadership award.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh described Robinson as an advocate for justice in his address at Tuesday’s meeting. Walsh said Robinson’s legacy as the first elected official on record to advocate for the replacement of the I-81 highway viaduct with a community grid.

More than two decades after Robinson voted for the highway’s replacement, construction is underway on the I-81 Community Grid project that will replace the viaduct after workers broke ground in July.

“It’s leaders like you that paved the way for all of us and we are honored to follow in your footsteps,” Walsh said. “We can’t fit in your shoes, they’re too large, but we certainly do our best to honor your legacy and everything you’ve done to get us to this point in our city.”

Helen Hudson, the Common Council’s current president, allowed council members who worked with Robinson the opportunity to show their appreciation for his service to the community. Councilors in attendance applauded his wisdom, grace and dignity, with members from both political parties noting the personal honor they felt in being led by Robinson.

Rasheada Caldwell, common councilor at-large, thanked Robinson for his commitment to racial and gender diversity within the council and in the Syracuse community.

“You paved the way for us in the community and gave opportunities so that we’re a little bit more diverse,” Caldwell said.

Jennifer Schultz, common councilor for District 1, highlighted the work Robinson and his wife did together in the city.

“What you’ve done — paved the way for so many people and the future to come — we still don’t even know the amazing impact it’s going to have,” Schultz said. “Thank you for taking the risks, for persevering, for staying engaged, and for risking yourself and your family.”

Other Business:

The Common Council approved legislation that requires businesses in Syracuse to acquire a Tobacco Retail License to sell tobacco products, electronic smoking devices and all other products regulated by NYS Public Health Law.

The council also created an agreement with the Central New York Diaper Bank, based in Liverpool, to support access to free diapers for families from neighborhood recreation centers. CNY Diaper Bank will supply the city’s Parks Department with free diapers to be distributed in the Wilson Parks Community Center and other locations around the city. The agreement will be effective until June 2024.

Councilors also authorized The Parks Upper Onondaga Playground Replacement Project, which will replace the existing playground with more inclusive playground equipment.