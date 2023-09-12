City of Syracuse reflects, honors lives lost at 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Around 75 local residents, elected officials and members of the local police and fire departments stood in complete silence at Forman Park on Monday for 17 minutes. Each minute of silence between 8:46 and 9:03 a.m. represented a minute between when the North and South towers of the World Trade Center were struck on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We ask during the 17 minutes in between these tones, all observe a moment of silence to reflect on the lives lost that day, and keep your thoughts on all first responders working today and every day to keep our city, county, state and nation safe,” said Syracuse Fire District Chief Matthew Craner before the silence.

Craner was joined by Syracuse Chief Michael Monds, Pastor Daren Jaime, Mayor Ben Walsh, County Executive Ryan McMahon among others near downtown Syracuse to honor the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“Today, we gather to keep our promise that we made 22 years ago to never forget the events and the thousands of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001,” Monds said in his opening remarks.

Last week, the New York City Fire Department added 43 new names to its World Trade Center Memorial Wall, commemorating firefighters, paramedics and civilian support staff who died from illnesses related to the rescue and recovery efforts following the attacks, Monds said.

“The additions of the memorial wall bring the total number of FDNY members who have succumbed to post-9/11 illnesses to 331,” Monds said. “This is almost equal to the 343 firefighters that were killed in the twin towers on the day of the attack.”

Walsh saw Monday’s remembrance ceremony as a time to reflect and contemplate on the events of Sept. 11, saying that his thoughts always turn to the first responders and innocent lives that were lost that day. Both the mayor and McMahon led a ceremonial candle lighting at the memorial. In front of the memorial was a wreath in honor of those who died during the terrorist attacks.

Former Syracuse Fire Chief Mark McLees said that remembering 9/11 made him feel fortunate that the workforce of firefighters remains strong.

“We’re just so blessed to have a career that people knowingly want to put their life and mission to help fellow men, and that’s what firefighting is all about,” McLees said. “It was very obvious that day, that’s what FDNY guys did, they put themselves second to total strangers to go into a building in that situation. And fortunately, it continues today.”

Nearly 3,000 people, including 30 Syracuse University alumni, lost their lives on Sept. 11. As a new generation of Americans who didn’t witness the attacks comes of age, McLees said it’s even more important to inform community members of 9/11 and its impacts.

“I’m sure there are some young firefighters that were standing there behind you that weren’t even alive,” McLees said. “There’s a lot of families that were affected, there’s a lot of permanent scars on people, so you have to really work to make sure people don’t forget.”