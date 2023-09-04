Celebrate culture, listen to music at this week’s events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Day Hike at Morgan Hill State Forest

Take in the central New York views with a hike through Morgan Hill State Forest in Cortland, NY. The trail includes miles of forest and scenic stream lookouts. The five-mile hike is recommended for intermediate hikers as it covers about five miles and involves considerable elevation changes throughout the route. Monday’s trip costs $5-10 and a valid SUID or ESF ID is required.

Where: Morgan State Forest

When: Sept. 4 – 9:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Concert

Watch Bruce Springsteen live at the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Playing recent hits and old favorites, it will be a concert for all ages. Tickets are still available for Springsteen and the E Street Band but are selling fast.

Where: JMA Wireless Dome

When: Sept. 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse Irish Festival

Celebrate Irish culture and heritage this weekend at the annual Syracuse Irish Festival in Clinton Square. Grab a pint, listen to live music and shop Celtic goods on Friday and Saturday nights.

Where: Clinton Square

When: Sept. 8 – 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sept. 9 – 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

174th Attack Wing 5k

Race down the runway at Syracuse Hancock International Airport this Saturday. The course starts and finishes on the tarmac while passing two MQ-9 aircrafts. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and medals will be awarded to the first, second and third-place winners for every age group.

Where: Syracuse Hancock International Airport

When: Sept. 8 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oktoberfest Celebration with Fritz’s Polka Band

Head to the Middle Ages Beer Hall on Saturday to celebrate Oktoberfest with Fritz’s Polka Band. Fritz’s Polka Band has been playing since 1978 and is part of the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame. The event is for 21+ and a free ticket is required for entry and is available online.

Where: Middle Ages Beer Hall

When: Sept. 9 – 12:00 p.m.