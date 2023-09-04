Beat this week’s heat with these 5 solutions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Green Lakes State Park

A classic way to beat the heat in Syracuse is a visit to Green Lakes. On any given weekend, SU students can expect to see at least one person’s Snapchat location at the lakes, soaking up the sun and diving into the cool water. Although a bikini or swim trunks might not be the first thing students think to pack for upstate New York, it’s necessary for a perfect sunny afternoon at the park.

Big Dip Ice Cream

If jumping into the water at Green Lakes is too much for you, what could be better than a sweet, refreshing treat? For upperclassmen with cars and underclassmen with Uber money, Big Dip is the hot spot for a cool cone. Located in North Syracuse, the 20-minute drive will be worth it once you have a scoop of chocolate chip in your hand.

Clark Reservation State Park

Looking for an underrated Syracuse spot? Head to Clark Reservation State Park in DeWitt for fun out of the sun. Hike down around the lake and enjoy peeking into caves. If you don’t have transportation, SU offers day hikes to the park twice a month. These guided hikes will allow you to see the sights without having to worry about being lost.

Design by Cindy Zhang

Cazenovia Lake

An option a little farther away from campus is Cazenovia Lake in Cazenovia, NY. This beautiful spot offers a dip in the lake without being crowded. Cazenovia Lake also offers places to lay out and soak up the sun before winter comes. Enjoy the village of Cazenovia just a walk away with plenty of cute spots to eat, shop and even stop for ice cream.

Landmark Theatre

If you’ve given up on outdoor activities altogether, stay inside and watch a performance or two at the Landmark Theatre. Although they primarily host musicals, they occasionally feature tribute concerts and movies, so there’s something for everyone. With famous architecture and high-quality shows, The Landmark is a surefire way to enjoy yourself and avoid the heat.