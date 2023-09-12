After successful unionization efforts, TCGunion-CWA looks to reshape working conditions

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse consistently ranks among the state’s poorest cities, grappling with a widening wealth gap. People work long hours across multiple jobs, yet struggle to cover basic expenses like rent and groceries. This grim reality is fueled by wages that have failed to keep pace with rising inflation and rents.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Syracuse has the potential for a thriving economy, provided workers are granted their fair slice of the prosperity pie. As a proud member of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) at TCGplayer, the first group of unionized eBay workers, I stand united with my fellow workers across the city to catalyze this transformation.

EBay’s ownership of TCGplayer, one of the largest online marketplaces for card games and collectibles, was anticipated to boost economic development in Syracuse. This hasn’t become our reality as workers at the company still struggle to make ends meet. True prosperity can only be realized if all workers, not just at TCGplayer but across industries, secure equitable wages, benefits and working conditions through strong union contracts.

Within TCGplayer, my firsthand experience as one of over two hundred workers reveals how difficult it is for Syracuse workers to earn a living wage. Starting at $16.50 per hour, TCGplayer’s wages lag behind other local businesses, which offer a minimum of $17.00 an hour. When commuting costs, childcare, rent and medical appointments converge, $16.50 fails to suffice. It’s especially unjust considering eBay’s whopping $295 million acquisition of TCGplayer in 2022. With ample revenue, TCGplayer can ensure its workers are free from bill-induced stress.

My colleagues and I are deeply passionate about our work, which revolves around collectible cards and games. Our aim is to elevate TCGplayer as an industry leader for employee retention and development. As CWA members, we pursued every legal avenue to enhance our workplace, envisioning a scenario where both workers and the company flourish. Regrettably, our attempts were met with an extensive anti-union campaign. But, we persevered and decisively voted for unionization in March this year.

Following our triumph, TCGplayer and eBay chose to contest our overwhelming victory through a series of appeals, attempting to delegitimize our union. Brianna Thomas, one of our members, highlighted these questionable tactics in a conversation with President Biden. Local leaders also joined our protest in Syracuse, drawing attention to the situation. Only after multiple rejections by the federal National Labor Relations Board did TCGplayer finally relent and agree to negotiations.

This protracted struggle has been an arduous journey that has left me and my fellow union members even more convinced that a union contract will rectify wage disparities, enhance worker safety and forge a better quality of life for all of us. Just look at what unionized UPS workers secured — without a college degree a UPS worker can now earn $170,000 in annual pay and benefits. This is the level of financial security workers deserve — enabling them to meet family needs without financial anxiety.

A union contract doesn’t merely benefit workers; it’s advantageous for companies as well. Presently, TCGplayer employees grapple with unrelenting pressure to meet daily shipping and processing metrics. But these metrics fail to consider the nuances of varying shipments, often penalizing us for prioritizing quality over quantity. Moreover, stress injuries stemming from high workloads plague us, with insufficient time for even a short break without jeopardizing our jobs.

Our unity and resilience as union members has been tested throughout this campaign as we persistently demanded equitable treatment and acknowledgment. As we now head to the bargaining table, we hope TCGplayer and eBay will stop their adversarial relationship with workers, and instead respect us as the experts and critical assets we are as workers. In my tenure with TCGunion-CWA, I’ve come to cherish the solidarity among coworkers and the purposeful nature of our work. Through this struggle, we’ve demonstrated that collective determination brings about positive transformation.

I know the challenges we face at TCGplayer aren’t unique to us — they are rampant across Syracuse and our country. Yet I also believe that we have the power to reshape our working conditions. Just as members of our union have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their coworkers, I believe others across Syracuse can do the same. And together, we will secure positive transformation change across this city.

Kethry Warren, local TCGplayer and eBay worker and member of the TCGunion-CWA.