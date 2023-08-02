Training camp blog 2023: Garrett Shrader’s ‘pitch count’ and expectations

Syracuse football training camp opened Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Daily Orange beat writer Henry O’Brien will keep a running tab of updates from each practice this summer before SU’s first game against Colgate on Sept. 2. Follow along here and on Twitter @DOsports.

Aug. 2

Toward the end of speaking with the media, Garrett Shrader paused before giving his opinion on where Syracuse football will end up in December.

“This team will be bowl eligible,” Shrader said. “It’s just now (figuring out) what else can we do to win those close games.”

Shrader continued and said that the talent on the Orange’s roster is better than that of the past two seasons, where Syracuse went 12-13 and lost to Minnesota 28-20 in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl.

SU head coach Dino Babers made a note to end his first press conference of the 2023 season yesterday with an update on Shrader. He said that the quarterback would be “put on a pitch count” for the opening day of training camp. Shrader, who is starting his third year with the Orange, missed spring practices in March after a procedure on his right elbow.

As songs like “7sixers” by Veeze and “DIE DIE” by Trippie Redd and LUCKI blared at the practice field, Shrader’s so-called pitch count was in full effect. While Shrader wore a white sleeve that the quarterback jokingly said was for “aesthetics,” he threw short and intermediate spirals, mainly to running backs Juwaun Price and freshman Ike Daniels. Shrader also pitched the ball to other tailbacks, including JJ Branham. But as the media viewing period moved along, he went through many of the motions of offensive plays, specifically deep passes to receivers, but never actually released the ball.

That doesn’t mean Shrader didn’t practice the deep ball, though. He attempted a long throw down the right side to Damien Alford. But the pass was wobbly and Alford could not pull the pass in. On another play, receiver Umari Hatcher, who said the Shrader threw the ball “good” today, cut back to catch a low pass from the quarterback.

When Shrader wasn’t throwing the ball around the field, he was chatting with various Syracuse football staffers and trainers. The quarterback led many of the sprints as the offense transitioned to different parts of the practice field. Babers said that the coaching staff is happy where Shrader is currently at. The head coach said that while Shrader was sore, everything was OK functionally.

“He’s really smart,” Babers said. “And he’s aggressive. But he’s smart. I think he understands that this is good for him and it’s good for the other guys, too.”

Along with the Orange’s starting quarterback, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson got plenty of reps, slinging intermediate passes to redshirt freshman receiver Donovan Brown and quarterback-turned-tight-end Dan Villari. Del Rio-Wilson threw to Brown toward the middle of the field, but Brown dropped it once he faced contact from the defensive backs.

Even though Del Rio-Wilson and South Carolina transfer Braden Davis got throws in, Shrader got the first-team reps. The presumptive starter felt excitement for the season because this was the first time in Shrader’s collegiate career that he had the same offensive system for multiple seasons. Shrader said that he’s able to see the game how new offensive coordinator Jason Beck sees it because of the coach’s time from last year being the quarterbacks coach.

“When (Beck) puts something in and he’s installing something, we get the firsthand of why we’re doing what we’re doing versus him being a middleman,” Shrader said.

Yesterday, Babers said that Syracuse’s 2023 offensive coaching staff is the “the strongest offensive staff we’ve had” during his eight-year tenure with the program. Shrader agreed with the head coach’s assessment, noting the charisma and excitement the coaches bring everyday. While working with the offensive linemen, new offensive line coach Steve Farmer would crouch down and yell things like “Be violent!” or “Bring it back! Let’s go!”

“It’s opening day for them too,” Babers said of the new coaches. “This is their first opportunity to put their personality or their impression on their group.”

Babers, donning an all-blue Syracuse outfit and a dark blue sun hat, loomed over the practice. He moved around the field, chatting with associates and journalists while also occasionally loudly telling the receivers to move more to the outside on certain plays. Shrader said that Babers has changed his demeanor over the quarterback’s three seasons.

“He’s been a lot more hands off and just kind of letting the coordinators do their thing,” Shrader said. “And he’s still there, the receivers are still his babies. So he loves to coach them up all the time.”