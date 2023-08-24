The best (totally) serious advice for new freshmen

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Dear Freshman,

Welcome to Syracuse! You’re finally on your own and can officially do whatever you want, like flocking to East Adams Street and throwing parties in the Lawrinson penthouse (even though you probably don’t even know what that is yet). The transition to college can be overwhelming, so I compiled a list of helpful tips and tricks from me, a well-meaning upperclassman.

Roam Euclid Avenue for house parties. They exist, you just have to find them! If you are looking for something to do at night, I recommend downloading YikYak and scrolling through as you sit in your split double. Pick the YikYak with the most upvotes and head on over to Euclid. Going out in a new town can be scary, so I recommend traveling in large groups. This will increase your chances of looking like you know what you’re doing and it will seem like you have a ton of friends already. On your way to the “totally real” address, you will likely pass an actual house party. After the kid at the door lets all the girls in, pull out your wallet because you’re about to get swindled out of 30 bucks by a super senior.

Don’t be late! Being late to class is embarrassing, unprofessional and tacky. Combat this risk by running down the Mount steps to class. People will make fun of you if your backpack is moving around as you sprint, so be sure to tighten those straps as tight as they go!

Looking to perfect your schedule? I got you covered. Hit the Barnes Center right after class around 3-5 p.m., ideally, and get a workout in. No one will be using the equipment you want and the rowing team definitely won’t be walking around barefoot. As for post-workout fuel, grab a quick, speedy, even swift dinner at CoreLife — one of Syracuse’s best kept secrets with a quick line. Seriously a hidden gem and a must if you are in a rush.

Ignore any emails with the subject “OneDrive migration.” I’ve deleted all of them and made it this far, and you can, too. While you’re at it, go ahead and ignore everything about changing your MySlice password until it is far, far too late — this is honestly the best advice on this list.

But seriously, leave your door open, make some new friends, join a club or two and call your family.

Sincerely,

Kate Kelley