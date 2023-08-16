Syracuse women’s rowing releases 2023-24 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing released its 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday. The Orange will compete in two fall events and five spring regattas before the start of postseason racing. The season will be the 6th under head coach Luke McGee. The Orange are coming off a historic spring season. The Varsity 8 won gold at the ACC Championships for the first time in program history.

The season begins with two races in the fall. SU will travel to Massachusetts to compete at the Head of Charles Regatta on Oct. 22. Fall racing will then wrap up two weeks later with the Cornell Autumn Classic in Ithaca.

The Orange will start up the spring season March 16 with a scrimmage at Virginia. The Cavaliers have won 22 of the last 23 ACC championships. The following weekend, Syracuse opens its regular season at the ACC/ Big 10/ Ivy Dual in Cherry Hill, N.J. April 6 features a matchup with two ivy foes as Syracuse will race on Fish Creek against Yale and Cornell. In 2023, SU finished behind Yale but ahead of Cornell in all five races.

April 12 and 13 features a matchup of three west coast schools. The Orange will compete against Cal, Oregon State, and Stanford in Lake Monticello, Virginia. The regular season finishes at the Lake Wheeler Invitational the last weekend of April.

Syracuse will compete at the ACC Championships May 17-18 in Raleigh, N.C. Following the conference championship, if the team qualifies for the national competition, it will race in Cincinnati, Ohio to complete the 2024 season. SU has been invited to the national championship in six of the last seven seasons.