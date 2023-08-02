Oronde Gadsden II earns Preseason All-ACC Honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II has been named to the 2023 Preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, the only Orange to make the squad. Gadsden received 89 votes from the 179 media voters.

Gadsden is coming off a breakout season with SU in which he earned First Team All-ACC honors after collecting 969 receiving yards with six touchdowns on 61 receptions. The sophomore set Syracuse’s record for catches by a sophomore and passed former tight end Nick Provo for the single-season record for receptions by a tight end. Gadsden finished sixth in the conference in touchdowns and registered 100-yard games four times, including three times against conference opponents.

He projects as the Orange’s top receiving threat, with Courtney Jackson transferring to Arkansas State and Devaughn Cooper graduating. Gadsden has also garnered early attention as being a projected Top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.