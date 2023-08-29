Syracuse stays at No. 1 in United Soccer Coaches poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s soccer is No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, the organization announced Tuesday. It’s the first time in program history that the Orange hold the top spot in the coaches’ poll through the first week of play.

The Orange are off to a 2-0 start in their national-title defense year with wins over Providence and Binghamton. SU defeated the Friars 2-0 last Friday, holding them to just two shots on goal. On Monday, the Orange delivered their second-straight shutout in a 3-0 victory over the Bearcats. SU yet again locked down its opposition as Binghamton could only register one total shot, compared to Syracuse’s 17.

Lorenzo Boselli has taken over the SU offense thus far. Through the first two games, Boselli’s scored a team-high three goals, all of which have come off headers. The former midfielder has been playing higher up the field this season and is making the most of his opportunities.

Elsewhere, the Orange have seen their newly-added transfers make a large impact. Six of its starting 11 against Providence were transfers, and seven newcomers started versus Binghamton. Midfielders Josh Belluz (Villanova) and Gabriel Mikina (Niagara) each tallied goals in Monday’s win while SU’s new goalie Jason Smith (Utah Valley) put up a clean sheet in each of his first two starts.

On Friday, Syracuse (2-0-0, Atlantic Coast) goes on the road for the first time this season, taking on its first Power Five foe, Penn State (1-0-1, Big Ten) at 6 p.m.