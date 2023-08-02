Syracuse ranked No. 1 in United Soccer Coaches’ preseason poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After winning its first-ever National Championship, Syracuse men’s soccer will open the 2023 season ranked No. 1 overall in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll. The Orange earned four first-place votes and totaled 188 points, finishing just ahead of last year’s runner-up, Indiana, who garnered 180 points.

SU came into 2022 projected to finished fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division. Instead, the Orange closed with a 19-2-4 record, setting the program-record for wins. They completed the soccer “treble” in their historic season, becoming Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champions, conference tournament champions and, of course, National Champions.

Syracuse enters 2023 with drastically different expectations. The No. 1 overall ranking puts a target on its back, one it didn’t have for most of last season. Plus, the Orange have to adjust to all the talent that they lost. Ian McIntyre’s squad lost a team-record five players to the MLS Superdraft, including forward Levonte Johnson and goalkeeper Russell Shealy.

While impact players like Giona Leibold, Jeorgio Kocevski and Lorenzo Boselli are returning, Syracuse is still missing a large chunk of its title roster. SU’s College Cup defense begins at home on Aug. 24 against Providence. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.