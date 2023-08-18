Syracuse opens 2023 season with 1–0 loss to Delaware

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In the game’s final three minutes, Anna Rupert sprinted down the right-hand flank, escaping two Delaware defenders. She found space amid a narrow angle and delivered a cross, but no Syracuse forward was there to meet it.

SU’s last offensive opportunity came from a free kick moments later. Syracuse’s Grace Gillard produced a high-arcing shot over the opposing wall but Delaware’s goalkeeper, Kyla Burns, collected collected it with ease.

Syracuse (0-0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to Delaware (1-0-0 Coastal Athletic Association) 1-0 in its 2021 season-opener. The Orange tallied seven shots overall but couldn’t find a way past the stifling Blue Hens defense. The defeat marked SU’s first season-opening loss since 2020.

Syracuse conceded within 10 minutes. At the 6-minute mark, Delaware’s Lauren Elwell launched a threatening cross. In an attempt to clear, SU defender Kate Murphy misjudged the pass. The ball fell to Lea Panagiotidis, who relayed it to Raychel Speicher. Speicher slotted a shot into the top right corner for the contest’s lone goal.

Throughout the game, Delaware exposed a weak Syracuse backline. The Orange fell victim to a blitz of crosses. In the 22nd minute, Panagiotidis pulled off a dummy before sending a pass to Kristin Wolf in the box. Murphy reacted quickly to block Wolf’s shot.

Early in the second half, Delaware’s offense continued to stay dangerous. Speicher did well to latch onto a long pass, breaking free from Gillard and Alyssa Abramson. Seeking her second score of the evening, Speicher’s effort was blocked by a diving Shea Vanderbosch.

Later on, Syracuse’s Ashley Rauch knocked down Morgan Tilley mere paces outside the box. Rauch received a yellow card. On the ensuing free kick, Tilley rocketed a slow, right-bending shot. But Vanderbosch scrambled to her right, snuffing it out.

In the 64th minute, Abramson allowed Wolf to gain possession near the left sideline. Wolf crossed the ball to the box but Gillard got to it first. Her clearance, however, went straight to Delaware’s left back, Juliana Bell, who produced a weak attempt.

Two minutes later, Wolf’s stellar dribbling caused problems for Abramson yet again. Syracuse lost possession in its own half shortly after when Rauch coughed up the ball under a Delaware press. Speicher sent the ball to the right end of the box but Wolf skied a shot.

Near the end of the match, Syracuse finally found its rhythm on offense. Kylen Grant sparked an attempt, sending a pass to striker Erin Flurey.

Flurey weaved and juked through two Delaware defenders. Bearing down on goal from the left, Flurey chipped a ball over to the back post, which fell slightly off target.