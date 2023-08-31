BREAKING THROUGH Football Guide 2023



Dear Readers,

The ending of Syracuse's 2022 season overshadowed a historic beginning. Yes, SU lost five of its last six games, but it jumped out to a 6-0 start and reached a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Yes, the year culminated with a defeat to Minnesota, but numerous gems were unearthed along the way. Heading into 2023, all eyes will be on the defense. Rocky Long, a pioneer of the coveted 3-3-5 defense, has been ushered in as SU's new defensive coordinator. Justin Barron, who fills the “rover” position, serves as a key piece in Long's fly-around, chaos-inducing style of play while Marlowe Wax, the self-proclaimed leader of Syracuse's defensive line, will lead the charge at middle linebacker. Offensively, fresh off of 969 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season, Oronde Gadsden will be SU's No. 1 option. The Daily Orange's 2023 Football Guide holds all you need to know about a team ready to break through.

Thanks for reading. Tyler Schiff | Sports Editor