BREAKING THROUGH Football Guide 2023

MADE FOR THIS
By: Anthony Alandt | Senior Staff Writer
Oronde Gadsden II always possessed talent and upside to “fit the big receiver mold.” He arrived at Syracuse as the 184th-ranked wide receiver out of Florida and has since done everything possible to evolve his game. Gadsden perfected his ball skills, stayed late to review film and arrived in shape for summer workouts. Gadsden's breakout season came last year when he recorded 969 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Now, he's SU's top offensive weapon.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
By: Henry O'Brien | Senior Staff Writer
Marlowe Wax is, quite literally, the center of attention. Syracuse's middle linebacker posted a team-best 91 tackles last season as part of an Honorable All-ACC Mention campaign and returns an undisputed leader for the 'mob' this year. Wax's ability as a pass rusher instantly stood out upon arrival, but he was rarely vocal. However, after showing signs of amplifying his presence last year, he is now ready to spearhead SU's defense.
SWISS ARMY KNIFE
By: Wyatt Miller | Senior Staff Writer
Justin Barron has played nearly every position on both sides of the ball. In high school, he was placed everywhere from wide receiver to long snapper. Barron began his Syracuse career at backup holder, but his versatility isn't limited to just special teams. Under Rocky Long's 3-3-5 defense, Barron is the rover: an all-encompassing, fly-around player tasked with signal-caller duties. He's never shied away from a new challenge.
THE GODFATHER
By: Anthony Alandt and Wyatt Miller | Senior Staff Writers
Rocky Long, the creator of the 3-3-5 defense, is Syracuse's new defensive coordinator. He is the winningest coach in New Mexico football history and is entering his 44th year of coaching at the Division-I level. Long started as a player in the Canadian Football League and came up with the 3-3-5 while at Oregon State. Though SU has utilized the scheme for the past three seasons, Long's arrival brings forth an aggressive and winning mentality to its defense.
BEAT WRITERS PREDICTIONS
In 2022, Syracuse started 6-0 for the first time since 1987 and reached No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll. Yet, an injury-riddled end to SU's year resulted in six losses through its final seven games, including a defeat to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Despite a handful of departures from last season, the Orange returned Marlowe Wax and hired Rocky Long — the mastermind behind a familiar 3-3-5 defense — as their new defensive coordinator. Oronde Gadsden II is cemented as an exciting No. 1 option and LeQuint Allen looks prepared for a breakout season. But, Garrett Shrader's elbow surgery in March could stall Syracuse and its offensive weapons. Read more on how our beat writers think the Orange will perform in 2023.
Credits:
Letter From the Editor
Dear Readers,
The ending of Syracuse's 2022 season overshadowed a historic beginning. Yes, SU lost five of its last six games, but it jumped out to a 6-0 start and reached a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Yes, the year culminated with a defeat to Minnesota, but numerous gems were unearthed along the way. Heading into 2023, all eyes will be on the defense. Rocky Long, a pioneer of the coveted 3-3-5 defense, has been ushered in as SU's new defensive coordinator. Justin Barron, who fills the “rover” position, serves as a key piece in Long's fly-around, chaos-inducing style of play while Marlowe Wax, the self-proclaimed leader of Syracuse's defensive line, will lead the charge at middle linebacker. Offensively, fresh off of 969 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season, Oronde Gadsden will be SU's No. 1 option. The Daily Orange's 2023 Football Guide holds all you need to know about a team ready to break through.
Thanks for reading.
Tyler Schiff | Sports Editor
