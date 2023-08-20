Syracuse blanks Siena 3-0 in 1st win of the season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following its first goal of the season, Syracuse’s defense responded by instantly forcing a Siena turnover. SU’s ensuing offensive attack stalled, but it got the ball right back after Megan Stowell attempted a wildly inaccurate shot from 15 yards outside the penalty box.

Syracuse’s defense swung three passes back and forth until Erin Flurey was spotted open near midfield. Gabby DeAngelis quickly marked Flurey when she received a pass, but Flurey made a nifty move to advance the ball up the field. With an opening down the field, Flurey advanced the ball, and after Abby Daly failed to make a slide tackle, Flurey had even more space to dribble the ball closer to the penalty box.

Flurey controlled the ball with space 25 yards outside of the goal, and with three Siena defenders awaiting her near the 18-yard line, she fired a left-footed shot. Flurey’s powerful shot was perfectly placed, drilling an Upper 90 through the top left of the goal, giving SU a 2-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Backed by a dominant first half, Syracuse (1-1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) notched its first win of the season beating Siena (0-2-0, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) 3-0. In the game’s first 45 minutes, the Orange outshot the Saints 9-3, including a 5-0 advantage on shots on goal.

As it had throughout the start of the game, Syracuse controlled the ball deep into Siena’s defensive zone in the 18th minute, but Abby Daly forced a turnover. Daly poked the ball forward to Stowell, who found Julia Dening wide open.

With her 5-foot-10-inch frame, Dening used long strides to advance the ball into the thick of Syracuse’s defense. Grace Gillard angled her body to prevent Dening from beating her to the middle of the field, but Dening put a move on to attack the left goalpost as she entered the penalty box.

Gillard was no longer in a position to stop the attack, so Shea Vanderbosch inched out of the goal, quickly attacking Dening. This left the right side of the goal open, but Dening left her shot too far right, squandering Siena’s best opportunity of the first half.

In the 33rd minute, the Orange halted a weak Siena attack, clearing the ball to Flurey near midfield. With no defenders in her vicinity, Flurey dribbled the ball all the way into Siena’s penalty box where five defenders awaited her.

With the defense focused on Flurey, Kendyl Lauher, positioned outside the right part of the penalty box, made a cut into the box and Flurey delivered a beautiful pass. Although the ball was knocked away by Sarah Harnett, it set up SU’s second corner kick of the half.

SU used its height advantage on the corner kick, placing it perfectly to Gillard near the back post to deliver a header into a mosh near the goal. Gillard’s header went right to Alyssa Abramson’s foot, and she skidded the ball into the net for Syracuse’s first goal of the season.

Four minutes later, Flurey ignited Syracuse’s second goal, giving it a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. SU’s offense looked significantly better in the first half than at any point on Thursday when it was handed a clean sheet by Deleware in its first game of the season.

Looking to cut into Syracuse’s lead in the second half, Siena advanced the ball deep into SU’s defensive zone in the 55th minute. The ball was knocked away, but it set up the Saints’ second corner kick. After the corner kick was crossed into the penalty box, the ball rattled around, eventually landing near the 18-yard line.

This created an opportunity for Harnett, who stepped in before unleashing a shot, but it was blocked. Siena retained possession, but on its ensuing two shots, the Orange defense got a body on the ball, leading to a counterattack. With an opening, the Orange pushed the ball downfield, which forced Grace George to commit a penalty that led to a yellow card to prevent a potential goal.

Throughout the second half, the Saints continuously tried to get on the board, but possession after possession, Syracuse’s defense had an answer for every attack.

With under 16 minutes left in the contest, Syracuse threw the ball in on Siena’s side of the field, getting the ball to Flurey on the right wing. Flurey beat two defenders, proceeding to dribble the ball into the penalty box.

The defense collapsed towards Flurey, leaving Hannah Pilley wide open in the middle of the penalty box. Flurey delivered a perfect cross to Pilley, who scored on a one-timer to give Syracuse a 3-0 lead, putting the game out of reach.