Syracuse adds 10 players to finalize 2023 roster

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s soccer announced 10 additions on Monday, finalizing its 2023 roster. The crop of players join Nate Edwards, Mateo Leveque, Stephen Haase and Andre Cutler-DeJesus as part of SU’s 14-man recruiting class.

“We feel that this class will complement our returning players and provide us excellent depth and balance to our roster,” head coach Ian McIntyre said in a press release. “This new group will need time to grow and evolve, but we will have exciting competition at every position as we look to build upon the successes of last year.”

The new additions include graduate transfers Rodrigo Almeida, Josh Belluz and Pablo Pedregosa. Almeida originally played at Niagara, where he earned All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Second Team honors in 2022 after scoring the second-most goals in the conference (10). Belluz, a Toronto native, comes over from Villanova, where he made 51 appearances through four seasons. Pedregosa totaled 66 games during his time with NC State.

SU also nabbed Felipe D’Agostini from Oral Roberts, where he helped it win the 2022 Summit League regular season title recording 11 goals and 11 assists last year. D’Agostini’s performance earned him the Summit League Offensive Player of the Year.

Goalkeeper Jason Smith joined the Orange as well. Smith previously made 21 starts at Utah Valley and totaled seven shutouts. With the loss of Russell Shealy to the MLS, Smith will be in the mix as SU’s next starter in net.

Additionally, Syracuse grabbed a couple of young players including Nicholas Kaloukian from Michigan. Kaloukian was a 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection after leading the team in goals (four) and points (nine). The Orange also welcome incoming freshman Ezra Widman, who was part of the New England Revolution U19 squad that won the 2023 MLS Next national title.

Gabriel Mikina (Niagara), Tomas Hut (Army) and Daniel Diaz-Bonilla (Princeton) round out the newcomers from the transfer portal. With SU set to defend its National Championship, these new recruits help increase its depth after losing a handful of talent over the offseason.