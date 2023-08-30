SU Newhouse rising junior student dies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Annie Eisner, a Syracuse University student has died, according to a campus-wide email sent by Senior Vice President and Chief Student Experience Officer Allen Groves on Wednesday afternoon. Eisner was studying public relations at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Eisner would have started her junior year this fall, Groves wrote. She was actively engaged in her sorority, Sigma Delta Tau, and Syracuse Hillel.

“Annie was a beautiful and kind ray of light in our sisterhood and one that was loved by many,” the SDT sorority wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “Her positive energy and selflessness is something that we will take with us for the rest of our lives.”

A memorial service for Eisner will be held on Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in Hendricks Chapel.

Groves encouraged students to support each other and lead with care and understanding as the academic year begins. Resources for students are available through the Barnes Center at The Arch, Student Outreach and Support and Hendricks Chapel, Groves wrote.

“On behalf of the Syracuse University community, Chancellor Kent Syverud, Provost Gretchen Ritter, Newhouse School Dean Mark Lodato and I offer our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Annie’s family, loved ones, sorority sisters, students in Hillel and other friends here on campus and at home, “ Groves wrote. “To all those grieving, we send thoughts of comfort and warmth during this incredibly difficult time.”

Lodato also expressed his condolences for Eisner’s friends, family and classmates, as well as other faculty and staff who have been affected by her death, in an email to Newhouse students, faculty and staff.

“This is a sad day for the Newhouse School family and the University as a whole,” Lodato wrote.

Students can speak confidentially to a Barnes Center counselor by calling 315-443-8000. Counselors are available 24 hours every day.

Faculty and staff can connect with trained clinicians through Carebridge, the university’s faculty and staff assistance program, at 800-437-0911. The campus community can also access support services through Hendricks Chapel by calling 315-443-2901.